Major Link Soccer: Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as manager

Seattle

The Alaska native wants to translate that into silverware with the Sounders pushing in the Champions League and in MLS along with the U-20 team looking for a run at CONCACAF qualifying this summer. ASN article: Vargas enjoying early success with Sounders & U-20s, but now aiming for silverware

MLS

FC Cincinnati have rejected a transfer offer for forward Brenner from Brazilian club Internacional, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Sources also confirm the initial report from Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press that Brenner asked for a move away from the Orange & Blue. Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional | MLSSoccer.com

At the halfway point of their Concacaf Champions League semifinal series against Seattle Sounders FC, New York City FC find themselves with their backs against the wall following a 3-1 defeat at Lumen Field on Wednesday. "Nothing is over": NYCFC still in CCL contention despite Leg 1 defeat at Seattle | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC and star forward Carlos Vela remain in active contract talks but no deal is imminent, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent | MLSSoccer.com

The Wolfsburg goalie will make her NWSL debut after the European Championships on a one-season contract, which has an option for an additional year. Angel City FC signs German goalkeeper Almuth Schult to join club in July - The Athletic

USA

They will host Grenada before traveling to El Salvador in June. USMNT to open up Concacaf Nations League play on June 10th - Stars and Stripes FC

With FedEx Field receiving low marks from FIFA, M&T Bank Stadium would host matches as part of a merged bid, with Washington hosting ancillary events. Washington, Baltimore, in talks about joint World Cup bid - The Washington Post

While many fans were excited to see the USMNT qualify for the World Cup after missing out in 2018, some are lost in their own. Don’t like how the USMNT got back to the World Cup? Then don’t follow. But you’re missing something… – The Athletic

Former Chicago Fire defender DaMarcus Beasley appeared 126 times for the U.S. Men’s National Team throughout a sterling playing career that spanned nearly 20 years. "Seizing your World Cup chance" | DaMarcus Beasley pens encouraging letter to USMNT | Chicago Fire FC

World

Soccer matches might last longer by the time the World Cup arrives. World Cup: FIFA to explore lengthening stoppage time, which could extend matches to 100 minutes, per report - CBSSports.com

Remember when the power and influence of Europe’s wealthiest clubs was going to be tamed by the collapse of the Super League rebellion? It was only a year ago. Yet, a partial revolution shaped by the elite is still coming to European football. Column: Champions League revamp gain for Super League rebels | AP News

The acknowledgement of failings came after an investigation by Amnesty International which said security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labor” by exceeding the 60-hour maximum work week and not having a day off for months or even years. Qatar World Cup organizers admit workers were exploited | AP News

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Karim Benzema after the forward’s hat trick against Chelsea on Wednesday. Karim Benzema 'better every day, like wine,' Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says

Villarreal inflicted Bayern Munich’s first away defeat in the Champions League for almost five years as they took a 1-0 advantage from their quarterfinal first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday. Bayern Munich upset by Villarreal in Champions League quarterfinal first leg

American businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for second-tier side Derby County, the club’s administrators said. Derby County accept offer from U.S. businessman Chris Kirchner in bid to rescue club

Ronald Koeman will become the manager of the Netherlands for a second time following the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Ronald Koeman to replace Louis van Gaal as Netherlands boss after World Cup - BBC Sport

Manchester United are edging closer to appointing Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager. Erik ten Hag: Man Utd closer to appointing Ajax coach as new boss - BBC Sport

Chelsea have a habit of snatching successes in the face of adversity but is a Champions League turnaround against Real Madrid beyond them? Chelsea face biggest escapology task yet to overturn Champions League deficit against Real Madrid - BBC Sport

Jesse Marsch says he is not fazed by the challenge at Leeds and not afraid to dream of winning trophies at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch: Leeds job doesn't faze me, I'm used to being thrown in at the deep end - BBC Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the winner in Fulham’s 1-0 win at Middlesbrough while Bournemouth lost at West Brom. Championship roundup: Mitrovic extends Fulham’s lead at the top | Championship | The Guardian

Leah Williamson has been named as England’s captain for the European Championship this summer with Millie Bright announced as vice-captain. ‘Biggest honour’: Williamson named England captain for Women’s Euros | England women's football team | The Guardian

In this week’s newsletter: Barcelona Women have now sold out the Camp Nou twice – how did they do it? Moving the Goalposts: a night that changed women’s football for ever | Soccer | The Guardian

In addition to the games listed below, there are over a half-dozen US Open Cup matchups kicking off between 1 PM and 7:30 PM on ESPN+; full listings are at the link above.

9:00 AM - Norway v. Kosovo - FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying - Paramount+

9:45 AM - RB Leipzig v. Atalanta - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - Feyenoord v. Slavia Praha - Europa Conference League - Paramount+

10:15 AM - Foolad v. Al Gharafa - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

10:15 AM - Pakhtakor v. Sepahan - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Eintracht Frankfurt v. Barcelona - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - West Ham United v. Olympique Lyon - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, Galavision

12:00 PM - Sporting Braga v. Rangers - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leicester City v. PSV - Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bodø / Glimt v. Roma - Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Olympique Marseille v. PAOK - Europa Conference League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Ahal v. Al Ahli - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

1:15 PM - Al Duhail v. Al Taawon - AFC Asian Champions League - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Pachuca v. Tigres UANL - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Atlas v. Necaxa - Liga MX - TUDN