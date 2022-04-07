Sounders vs. NYCFC, CCL semis: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders jumped out to a 3-1 lead in their Concacaf Champions League semifinal against New York City on Wednesday behind goals from Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro. Morris and Cristian Roldan were credited with assists.
The second leg will be played on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 – New York City FC 1
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Enrique Santander
Assistants: Alberto Morin, Christian Espinosa
Fourth Official: Diego Montano
VAR: Fernando Guerrero
Attendance: 31,074
Weather: 56 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Albert Rusnák (Jordan Morris) 16’
NYC – Thiago Martins (Valentin Castellanos) 27’
SEA – Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldan) 34’
SEA – Nico Lodeiro (penalty) 68’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NYC – Alfredo Morales (caution) 79’
SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 80’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe; João Paulo (Fredy Montero 87’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Obed Vargas 85’), Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 84’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 87’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Léo Chú, Abdoulaye Cissoko
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 13
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 4
New York City FC – Sean Johnson; Thiago Martins (Nicolas Acevedo 77’), Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Tayvon Gray; Alfredo Morales, Valentin Castellanos, Keaton Parks (Gedion Zelalem 85’); Thiago Andrade, Santiago Rodriguez, Talles Magno
Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, Christopher Gloster, Heber Araujo, Vukashin Latinovich, Gabriel Pereira
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 10
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 0
Saves: 3
