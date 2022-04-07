Sounders vs. NYCFC, CCL semis: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders jumped out to a 3-1 lead in their Concacaf Champions League semifinal against New York City on Wednesday behind goals from Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro. Morris and Cristian Roldan were credited with assists.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – New York City FC 1

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Enrique Santander

Assistants: Alberto Morin, Christian Espinosa

Fourth Official: Diego Montano

VAR: Fernando Guerrero

Attendance: 31,074

Weather: 56 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Albert Rusnák (Jordan Morris) 16’

NYC – Thiago Martins (Valentin Castellanos) 27’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldan) 34’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (penalty) 68’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC – Alfredo Morales (caution) 79’

SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 80’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe; João Paulo (Fredy Montero 87’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Obed Vargas 85’), Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 84’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 87’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Léo Chú, Abdoulaye Cissoko

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 4

New York City FC – Sean Johnson; Thiago Martins (Nicolas Acevedo 77’), Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Tayvon Gray; Alfredo Morales, Valentin Castellanos, Keaton Parks (Gedion Zelalem 85’); Thiago Andrade, Santiago Rodriguez, Talles Magno

Substitutes not used: Luis Barraza, Christopher Gloster, Heber Araujo, Vukashin Latinovich, Gabriel Pereira

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 3