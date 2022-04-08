Major Link Soccer: Seven Sounders make CCL Semis Best XI, so far

It’s a great weekend to watch Women’s World Cup Qualifying as Paramount+ has 14 games going. The Second Round of the Open Cup wrapped up with a couple of cupsets. Plus more to read.

Sounders Academy teams ready to test themselves against biggest clubs in the world at 2022 Generation adidas Cup | Seattle Sounders

Sounders Academy U-15 and U-17 to benchmark themselves against top young players in the world at GA Cup

Two of Seattle’s Best XI of Leg 1 came up through their Academy.

The other side of the CCL bracket

Pumas defeats Cruz Azul 2-1 in first leg of CONCACAF Champions League semifinals - FMF State Of Mind

Pumas got a 2-1 win at home in the first leg of the CCL Semifinals, setting up a tense return leg at Estadio Azteca.

U.S. Open Cup

The final matchups of the second round ended last night.

Friday is the draw for Round Three (9 AM PT, Twitter/YouTube), when the lower two-thirds of US MLS teams enter the tournament. The eight good US teams will wait for the Round of 32.

There’s only one amateur team left in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup — FC Motown of the NSPL, form Morristown, N.J.

WoSo

Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 14 - FMF State Of Mind

While all teams are still technically in the Liguilla race, some are worrying about their tragic number as it approaches zero.

El Salvador deploying near open-door policy in quest to add talent to women's team

Inside the push to boost the Cuscatlecas

US National Team

Looking back at 2022 World Cup qualifying - Stars and Stripes FC

After 14 grueling matches spread across a continent and 7 months, the USMNT has qualified for the World Cup. Here’s a recap of how it went down.

Chelsea FC bid saga

Todd Boehly spotted at Chelsea match as final week of bidding rolls on - We Ain't Got No History

Win or lose, up the Blues

Laura Ricketts statement: ‘We strive to be champions both on and off the field’ - We Ain't Got No History

PR battle

Chelsea bidding deadline extended; Premier League approval sought for all four potential owners? - We Ain't Got No History

Only a few days ... for now

Nerd stuff I share

The Wheel of Time now available for modern PCs through GOG.com - Polygon

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time video game gets re-released for modern PCs via GOG.com as a "Good Old Game."

Can Mushrooms "Talk" to Each Other? | The Scientist Magazine®

Forest floor-dwelling fungi can send one another electrical signals to form word-like clusters, according to a computer scientist, but whether that represents something akin to language isn't clear.

Call the Midwife – a 5th edition D&D Background | Full Moon Storytelling

Before you were a hero you were a Midwife, an honored and esteemed healer, confidant, and guide through pregnancy and birth.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

There are seven Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Paramount+ between 11:00 AM PT and 5 PM PT. Watch a couple.

Noon PT — Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on USA Network/Universo.

5:00 & 7:00 PM PT — Pumas and Cruz Azul play on TUDN/UniMas. Scout that CCL Final.

Saturday

There are seven more Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Paramount+ Saturday too.

10:00 AM PT — Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire on Univision/TUDN/Twitter. That’s early. What does MLS think they are, baseball?

2:30 PM PT — USWNT vs Uzbekistan on FOX/Fox Deportes. A great opportunity for one of Asia’s sleeping giants.

4:30 PM PT — LA Galaxy vs LAFC on FOX/Fox Deportes. El Trafico going to get some TV traffic due to the USWNT bump.

Sunday

10:30 AM PT — Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United on ABC/ESPN Deportes. These non-rivals sure get featured on television a lot.

4:30 PM PT — Austin FC vs Minnesota United on FS1/Fox Deportes. Go Verde.

5:00 PM PT — St. Louis City FC II vs Tacoma Defiance on MLSNextPro.com. Wade Webber’s team should have a lot of MLS talent playing, which is important as SLCFCII already signed MLS quality players.