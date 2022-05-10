Major Link Soccer: Miles Robinson ruptured his Achilles, will likely miss the World Cup

MLS

Charlotte FC manager Miguel Angel Ramirez set the record straight Monday regarding his comments in a GOAL.com piece about Lionel Messi possibly coming to MLS. Charlotte coach Miguel Angel Ramirez sets record straight on Lionel Messi comments | MLSSoccer.com

Lock your doors and bar the windows, because Gary the Knifey Lion is armed, dangerous and prowling MLS with harmful intent. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 10? | MLSSoccer.com

Unfortunately, the news is exactly what we all feared. Miles Robinson suffers ruptured Achilles tendon, out for the season - Dirty South Soccer

USA

In the nine US men’s national team games Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson started together, they went 7W-1L-1D with six clean sheets and a +16 goal differential. What now? Assessing the USMNT's World Cup choices after Miles Robinson's injury | MLSSoccer.com

With key injuries piling up, the US men’s national team could have some surprises in store just over two weeks from now when they announce their roster ahead of the June international window. Report: USMNT to call up newcomers for pre-World Cup camp | MLSSoccer.com

World

A European football fan group have urged UEFA and club leaders to overturn some of the changes to the Champions League due in 2024. UEFA's Champions League proposals labelled 'juvenile daydreams' by fan group

Everton fans have put their grievances aside and focused on saving the team from a relegation that could place the future of the club in doubt. Everton fans drive Premier League relegation recovery just when Frank Lampard needed them most

FIFA ruled on Monday that the abandoned 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina must be replayed. Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier must be replayed after FIFA denies appeal

CONMEBOL increased sanctions on Monday against clubs with players, officials and fans deemed guilty of racist behaviour. CONMEBOL announces harsher punishments for racism after spate of incidents

Dr Bruno Demichelis was the man behind AC Milan’s ‘Mind Room’ - a psychology lab that helped the club to their glory years. AC Milan's 'Mind Room': The story behind an innovative psychology lab - BBC Sport

Bruce Buck is set to remain as Chelsea chairman as part of a prospective new-look board following the sale of the club. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck set to remain in role after club sale - BBC Sport

Eilidh Barbour was among guests who left a gala dinner in Glasgow in protest at offensive jokes. TV presenter walks out of sport awards over sexism - BBC News

Sunderland will play Wycombe Wanderers in the League One playoff final after a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday gave them a 2-1 aggregate win in the semi-final. Roberts sinks Sheffield Wednesday and sends Sunderland to Wembley | League One | The Guardian

Northampton Town plan to lodge a formal complaint with the EFL because they believe Scunthorpe’s team selection at Bristol Rovers compromised the integrity of the final day in League Two. Northampton to lodge formal complaint to EFL over Scunthorpe selection | League Two | The Guardian

A Spurs supporters’ trust has told fans who chanted ‘sign on’ at Anfield that using joblessness and poverty as ‘banter’ is not acceptable. ‘Poverty is not fair game’: Spurs fans’ trust disappointed with Anfield chant | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

DAZN’s bet on the UEFA Women’s Champions League is paying off - six million viewers tuned in to last month’s semifinals on the streamer’s YouTube channel and nearly 56 million have tuned in at some point during the tournament. UWCL: Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg discusses rise of women's soccer and filling voids in the media space | The GIST

BVB’s star Norwegian striker will be leaving Dortmund for Blue-er pastures. Manchester City to Activate Erling Haaland’s Release Clause - Fear The Wall

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Valencia v. Real Betis - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Granada v. Athletic Club Bilbao - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Inverness CT v. Arbroath - Scottish Premiership - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Aston Villa v. Liverpool - Premier Leauge - USA Network

12:00 PM - KRC Genk v. Sporting Charleroi - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Barcelona v. Celta de Vigo - La Liga - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Orlando City v. Philadelphia Union - US Open Cup - ESPN+

4:30 PM - DC United v. NY Red Bulls - US Open Cup - ESPN+

4:30 PM - Detroit City v. Louisville City - US Open Cup - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Inter Miami v. Tormenta - US Open Cup - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Sporting KC v. FC Dallas - US Open Cup - ESPN+

7:30 PM - LAFC v. Portland Timbers - US Open Cup - ESPN+