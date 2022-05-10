Four OL Reign players named to NWSL Challenge Cup All-Tournament Team

The 2022 edition of the NWSL Challenge Cup will be remembered for a lot of reasons both good and bad, but in terms of good things for OL Reign, four players being voted onto the All-Tournament Team is nice recognition. The Reign have more representation on the team than any other NWSL club.

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, defenders Alana Cook and Sofia Huerta, and midfielder Rose Lavelle were each selected for the honor by members of the NWSL Media Association, the league announced today.

The headline among the OL Reign quadruple is of course Tullis-Joyce, who might have been a revelation for some, but for others was a confirmation that two seasons spent in France’s Division 1 Féminine made her more than ready to hang in the NWSL. Tullis-Joyce posted two clean sheets during the Challenge Cup, at Portland on April 2 and against the Spirit in the semifinal, along with a collection of highlight-reel saves that earned her NWSL Save of the Week honors in three consecutive weeks.

Ph-lying high @phallon91 takes home @verizon Save of the Week honors for this fine stop pic.twitter.com/CzPEJze1Pl — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 30, 2022

Anotha one.@phallon91 takes home @Verizon Save of the Week honors for Week 3 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8SwLIFQpUU — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 7, 2022

Jumping for Joyce



For the third time, @phallon91 takes home @Verizon Save of the Week honors pic.twitter.com/AUfsqO544d — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 22, 2022

Mainstays on the US national team, Cook, Lavelle, and Huerta were instrumental in OL Reign winning the West division and earning the overall number one seed in the Challenge Cup, with each of the three also finding the back of the net as part of OL Reign’s balanced attack. Here are each of their goals.

Cook’s header off an Angelina cross in their first meeting against Angel City FC.

“The little magician”, as Jess Fishlock called Lavelle, scoring the match-winning goal versus Portland at Providence Park.

And of course, the first goal for OL Reign in 2022 — Huerta’s legendary, “I just hit the shit out of it” rocket versus Portland in the club’s debut Challenge Cup match at Lumen Field.

Looks like @schuerta is picking up right where she left off in 2021 @OLReign | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/gz1AmhSNj6 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 19, 2022

North Carolina Courage midfielder Debinha was named NWSL Challenge Cup MVP, while Washington Spirit teammates Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez took second and third place in that vote, respectively.

The complete NWSL Challenge Cup All-Tournament Team is below.

Forwards: Kristen Hamilton (KC), Ashley Hatch (WAS), Trinity Rodman (WAS)

Midfielders: Rose Lavelle (RGN), Ashley Sanchez (WAS), Debinha (NC)

Defenders: Carson Pickett (NC), Abby Erceg (NC), Alana Cook (RGN), Sofia Huerta (RGN)

Goalkeeper: Phallon Tullis-Joyce (RGN)