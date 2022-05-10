The Seattle Sounders are Immortal

We’ve all been told to be careful what we post on the internet because it never goes away. In this case, that is a good thing because we can relive Wednesday, May 4, 2022 forevermore. Below we have gathered some of our favorite posts on social media since the final whistle of the biggest game in Seattle Sounders FC history. These memories, like the 2022 Seattle Sounders, are immortal.
The march to the match.
May 6, 2022
Chad Marshall leads the crowd in “Scarves Up”.
May 5, 2022
Goal #1 from the stands. Celebrations with Defiance and Sounders Academy.
Ruidiaz Goal pic.twitter.com/4LjGxA39WV— Shay ✨ (@QueenShaylah) May 6, 2022
After scoring his first goal, Ruidíaz ran straight to where the @soundersfc academy kids were sitting #SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/V4W3IyHeIi— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) May 7, 2022
Goal #2 from the stands.
WE HAVE AN UPDATE: #Sounders #SCCL22 #SEAvPUM pic.twitter.com/yVCDdgIVGA— Sounder At Heart (@sounderatheart) May 5, 2022
File these ones in your “Good Guy, Raul” folder .
When you drop your phone and Raúl Ruidíaz picks it up #Sounders pic.twitter.com/5G4GoHD7Uo— PNW_TALK™️ (@PNW_TALK) May 5, 2022
Also class act by @RaulRuidiazM thanking medical staff pic.twitter.com/h7fHl8rn08— Omedy Taracena (@omedytrcnlr) May 7, 2022
Goal #3 and celebrations. Chills.
May 6, 2022
Moment they scored a goal pic.twitter.com/0p0rL20CvB— Erick (@erick__merc) May 7, 2022
This means EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/QqkIv6OYXi— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 5, 2022
Remember the name. Best MLS acquisition.
May 6, 2022
#RaveQuakes.
Congrats @MLS @SoundersFC on their @TheChampions win last night, and congrats to the fans for creating three #RaveQuakes! Recorded on nearby station KDK (named for the Kingdome), you can clearly see Sounders fans' earth-shaking excitement during each goal. pic.twitter.com/uUvCjJ5VDl— PNSN (@PNSN1) May 5, 2022
Standing ovation and Raul, Nico and JMo soaking it all in together.
Watched the rerun on FS2 and got to see what the substitution of Raúl, Nico, and Jordan was like on TV. I don't think there's ever been a better moment to appreciate them like this. Absolutely incredible.— Chris Schroeppel (@chrisschroeppel) May 7, 2022
(Props to @stuholden for the excellent commentary to go along with it.) pic.twitter.com/S7LdfRYbjX
….and a great amount of camaraderie was displayed after the cameras went back to the game. pic.twitter.com/uDFWptzurI— Booter (@Booterthekeeper) May 7, 2022
FOX Soccer reminds the Sounders to bow to no one.
HISTORY IS MADE @SoundersFC becomes the first @MLS team to ever win CCL pic.twitter.com/XGwxby9Iyp— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 5, 2022
Nouhou was caught ordering teriyaki.
Nounou typing on his phone during the trophy is incredible content https://t.co/usRMxVHYm3— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 5, 2022
Enhance pic.twitter.com/XaaExWikgR— James Woollard (@BritVoxUS) May 8, 2022
CHAMPIONS@sounderatheart #Concacaf #ChampionsLeague #Sounders pic.twitter.com/TwiB2atLyD— Max Aquino (@maxaquinophoto) May 5, 2022
Andrew Wiebe was excited.
When an @MLS team finally wins #CCL…— Andrew Wiebe (@andrew_wiebe) May 5, 2022
pic.twitter.com/2T04OdupGK
Schmetz feeling f—king awesome
Tired: "Feeling better than Bob"— Mark McClure (@mrkmcclr) May 5, 2022
Wired: feeling "F*cking awesome"#Sounders pic.twitter.com/osuEGbSVli
This man, who's from Seattle, just guided his hometown team that he used to play for to an international championship that named the club the top team in this region of the globe, and put them on the world stage with the best of planet earth. It's a fairy tale. Photo: @JAMorenoPR pic.twitter.com/RXRTiSKEHa— Jackson Felts (@JacksonBFelts) May 5, 2022
Marshawn Lynch gets a S/O from Fox Soccer.
They put @MoneyLynch in the graphic! Too good. #sounders https://t.co/9dxBfaVLAu— Kyle Sheldon (@kylesheldon) May 5, 2022
Family of Champions
Family of champions pic.twitter.com/wFV9PzWCK2— Momma Roldan (@MommaRoldan) May 5, 2022
WE ARE FAMILY pic.twitter.com/Vf9LaFO7mU— Royal Guard (@RoyalGuard_SG) May 6, 2022
Coach’s response.
I couldn’t be more proud of this group of players……….and of course we do this for the fans. #ebfg #CCLCHAMPS pic.twitter.com/Bphl4vkVwR— brian schmetzer (@brianschmetzer) May 5, 2022
Trophy lift with ECS.
What a night! What a night! pic.twitter.com/eN4ps1hctd— Scott Donnelly (@mScottd) May 7, 2022
Kelyn Rowe channels team owner, Macklemore. LikkitP makes it a meme.
better version imo pic.twitter.com/LuEpeCdPN2— LP (@LikkitP) May 5, 2022
Thank God for Chad Marshall’s Lucky Socks.
#LuckySocks @brianschmetzer @ChadMarshall14 pic.twitter.com/PQmfRItmcj— Taylor Graham (@TaylorGraham26) May 6, 2022
Kelyn Rowe makes a young Sounders fan’s night, year and life, I assume.
My boy meeting his hero. pic.twitter.com/Eem3yJ9VPJ— Dr.Dientes (@dr_dientes) May 6, 2022
Frei brings ECS the trophy.
May 6, 2022
Kasey Keller addresses ECS post game.
May 6, 2022
Nico and Leandro celebrating with ECS.
This moment is one of MANY I will remember from last night! @NicolasLodeiro @WeAreECS #EBFG #Sounders #sounderstilidie pic.twitter.com/89q8f8c7T1— Steve (@MrSteve_V) May 6, 2022
Will Bruin thumbs up.
May 7, 2022
Xavi and his kid soak it in.
Another angle. Can't get enough Xavi BB pic.twitter.com/al3MLVYGdB— Royal Guard (@RoyalGuard_SG) May 6, 2022
A word from Adrian.
May 6, 2022
Nouhou with ECS (and a baby).
He's running pic.twitter.com/HEfWhPrFmp— Brian is in the kitchen⭐⭐ (@schmittydeck) May 6, 2022
Nah, but I got him with the baby pic.twitter.com/Yrv6dX9mcz— Royal Guard (@RoyalGuard_SG) May 6, 2022
Crowned by CONCACAF.
Bookmark this for an inevitable rainy Seattle day and please add any we may have missed to the comments!
Eternal Blue, Forever Green. See you at the Club World Cup.
