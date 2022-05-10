The Seattle Sounders are Immortal

We’ve all been told to be careful what we post on the internet because it never goes away. In this case, that is a good thing because we can relive Wednesday, May 4, 2022 forevermore. Below we have gathered some of our favorite posts on social media since the final whistle of the biggest game in Seattle Sounders FC history. These memories, like the 2022 Seattle Sounders, are immortal.

The march to the match.

Chad Marshall leads the crowd in “Scarves Up”.

Goal #1 from the stands. Celebrations with Defiance and Sounders Academy.

After scoring his first goal, Ruidíaz ran straight to where the @soundersfc academy kids were sitting #SCCL22 pic.twitter.com/V4W3IyHeIi — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) May 7, 2022

Goal #2 from the stands.

File these ones in your “Good Guy, Raul” folder .

When you drop your phone and Raúl Ruidíaz picks it up #Sounders pic.twitter.com/5G4GoHD7Uo — PNW_TALK™️ (@PNW_TALK) May 5, 2022

Also class act by @RaulRuidiazM thanking medical staff pic.twitter.com/h7fHl8rn08 — Omedy Taracena (@omedytrcnlr) May 7, 2022

Goal #3 and celebrations. Chills.

Moment they scored a goal pic.twitter.com/0p0rL20CvB — Erick (@erick__merc) May 7, 2022

This means EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/QqkIv6OYXi — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 5, 2022

Remember the name. Best MLS acquisition.

#RaveQuakes.

Congrats @MLS @SoundersFC on their @TheChampions win last night, and congrats to the fans for creating three #RaveQuakes! Recorded on nearby station KDK (named for the Kingdome), you can clearly see Sounders fans' earth-shaking excitement during each goal. pic.twitter.com/uUvCjJ5VDl — PNSN (@PNSN1) May 5, 2022

Standing ovation and Raul, Nico and JMo soaking it all in together.

Watched the rerun on FS2 and got to see what the substitution of Raúl, Nico, and Jordan was like on TV. I don't think there's ever been a better moment to appreciate them like this. Absolutely incredible.



(Props to @stuholden for the excellent commentary to go along with it.) pic.twitter.com/S7LdfRYbjX — Chris Schroeppel (@chrisschroeppel) May 7, 2022

….and a great amount of camaraderie was displayed after the cameras went back to the game. pic.twitter.com/uDFWptzurI — Booter (@Booterthekeeper) May 7, 2022

FOX Soccer reminds the Sounders to bow to no one.

HISTORY IS MADE @SoundersFC becomes the first @MLS team to ever win CCL pic.twitter.com/XGwxby9Iyp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 5, 2022

Nouhou was caught ordering teriyaki.

Nounou typing on his phone during the trophy is incredible content https://t.co/usRMxVHYm3 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 5, 2022

Andrew Wiebe was excited.

Schmetz feeling f—king awesome

This man, who's from Seattle, just guided his hometown team that he used to play for to an international championship that named the club the top team in this region of the globe, and put them on the world stage with the best of planet earth. It's a fairy tale. Photo: @JAMorenoPR pic.twitter.com/RXRTiSKEHa — Jackson Felts (@JacksonBFelts) May 5, 2022

Marshawn Lynch gets a S/O from Fox Soccer.

Family of Champions

Family of champions pic.twitter.com/wFV9PzWCK2 — Momma Roldan (@MommaRoldan) May 5, 2022

WE ARE FAMILY pic.twitter.com/Vf9LaFO7mU — Royal Guard (@RoyalGuard_SG) May 6, 2022

Coach’s response.

I couldn’t be more proud of this group of players……….and of course we do this for the fans. #ebfg #CCLCHAMPS pic.twitter.com/Bphl4vkVwR — brian schmetzer (@brianschmetzer) May 5, 2022

Trophy lift with ECS.

What a night! What a night! pic.twitter.com/eN4ps1hctd — Scott Donnelly (@mScottd) May 7, 2022

Kelyn Rowe channels team owner, Macklemore. LikkitP makes it a meme.

Thank God for Chad Marshall’s Lucky Socks.

Kelyn Rowe makes a young Sounders fan’s night, year and life, I assume.

Frei brings ECS the trophy.

Kasey Keller addresses ECS post game.

Nico and Leandro celebrating with ECS.

Will Bruin thumbs up.

Xavi and his kid soak it in.

Another angle. Can't get enough Xavi BB pic.twitter.com/al3MLVYGdB — Royal Guard (@RoyalGuard_SG) May 6, 2022

A word from Adrian.

Nouhou with ECS (and a baby).

He's running pic.twitter.com/HEfWhPrFmp — Brian is in the kitchen⭐⭐ (@schmittydeck) May 6, 2022

Nah, but I got him with the baby pic.twitter.com/Yrv6dX9mcz — Royal Guard (@RoyalGuard_SG) May 6, 2022

Crowned by CONCACAF.

Bookmark this for an inevitable rainy Seattle day and please add any we may have missed to the comments!

Eternal Blue, Forever Green. See you at the Club World Cup.