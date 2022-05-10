How to get your picture taken with the CCL trophy

One of the Seattle Sounders’ coolest traditions has been making their various trophies as accessible as is reasonable to fans. Whether it was the four U.S. Open Cups or the two MLS Cups, the Sounders have been very free with taking their silverware on tour and giving fans ample opportunities to snap selfies. True to form, the Sounders will be doing the same thing with the newest addition to their collection, the Concacaf Champions League trophy.

The first of those availabilities will be at tonight’s Seattle Mariners game, where Nicolas Lodeiro is also scheduled to throw out the first pitch. Lodeiro will be accompanied by Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jimmy Medranda, Jordan Morris, Kelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz, and the trophy will be displayed on the concourse.

The trophy will then move to Starfire Sports Complex for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup game before making its way to the Lumen Field Pro Shop on Saturday, where it will be available for photos from 10 AM-5 PM. It will also be available before the home match against Minnesota United on Sunday.

The Sounders also formally announced plans to unveil their CCL championship banner in the Lumen Field rafters on July 9 against the Portland Timbers. Although no further details were announced, the Sounders promised “a bevy of additional special elements” to go along with the banner unveiling.