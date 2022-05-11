Major Link Soccer: Marcelo’s uncontrolled releases led to Lyon release

Puget Sound

Somewhat incredibly, the Sounders have moved up two spots to #3. Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United take giant step after Week 10 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

More than a million kids play soccer—four times the number who play hockey. MLS Threatens to Replace the NHL as One of the Big Four U.S. Sports - Bloomberg

Also: How a Sounders owner’s comments could indicate a shift among MLS owners’ spending ambition. LAFC offered deal to Giorgio Chiellini; D.C. United owners discussed bid for MLB’s Nationals: U.S. soccer notebook - The Athletic

At Banc of California Stadium, the supporters chant in three languages. The first two, English and Spanish, bounce through nearly every stadium in the league, but in Los Angeles, fans also sing in Korean. Coming together as a community: Tigers, LAFC’s AAPI supporters’ group | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Everything is possible in Angel City. Boardroom sat down with key figures behind the NWSL club’s innovative and unprecedented business model. Angel City FC: Ownership, Reimagined - Boardroom

Looking back at a season lit up by the inevitable brilliance of Chelsea’s star striker, the exhilarating rise and rise of Lauren Hemp, and Caroline Weir’s wonder goal in the Manchester derby. From Sam Kerr to Rehanne Skinner: The Guardian’s WSL awards of the 2021-22 season | The Guardian

Sam Kerr’s magical second goal for Chelsea against Manchester United was a snapshot of her incredible ability. Global star and Australian icon: Chelsea’s Sam Kerr has triumphed against the odds | The Guardian

Despite earlier rumors that she would be announced at Barcelona within a month, Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is closing in on a one-year contract extension at Arsenal, The Athletic can reveal. Vivianne Miedema closing in on one-year contract extension at Arsenal - The Athletic

Expansion of the women’s soccer league is currently being looked at for the 2024 season. NWSL expansion could include a second New York team - Newsday

International soccer

Both Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi have represented England at youth level but the pair are set to play for Ghana in the future. Arsenal and Chelsea stars Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi make big decision on future - football.london

World club soccer

Sometimes you release the gas, sometimes the gas gets you released. Marcelo dropped from Lyon first team for endless locker room farting - SBNation.com

The number of teams in the Champions League will rise from 32 to 36 from the 2024-25 season under changes approved by UEFA. Champions League to expand from 32 to 36 teams from 2024 - BBC Sport

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch will dip into his collection of inspirational quotes in a bid to motivate his players. Believe like Gandhi, fight like Ali - Leeds’ Jesse Marsch’s advice to relegation battling players | ESPN

The Tottenham manager was unhappy with criticism of his style of play after the 1-1 draw at Anfield that cost Liverpool ground in the Premier League title race. Antonio Conte accuses Jürgen Klopp of looking for an ‘excuse or alibi’ | The Guardian

Sadio Mane scored the winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa and keep their Premier League title hopes alive. Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane winner keeps Reds title hopes alive - BBC Sport

West Ham’s search for a new striker has led to David Moyes identifying Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as a key target this summer. West Ham target summer move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins | The Guardian

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, the club announced on Tuesday. Man City agree deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund | ESPN

Borussia Dortmund promptly followed that news by announcing the signing of Germany striker Karim Adeyemi from FC Salzburg. Dortmund complete signing of Germany star Karim Adeyemi after Erling Haaland departure | ESPN

Chelsea “feel more like spectators” in dealing with players whose contracts are expiring, Thomas Tuchel says. Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea feel like spectators over player contracts - BBC Sport

A study using special mouthguards to assess the impact of heading the ball in training has been extended to 12 clubs across English football. Dementia in football: Mouthguard study on heading impact extended - BBC Sport

Culture

The flagship soccer series will be called EA Sports FC beginning in 2023. EA Sports and FIFA part ways; next game is EA Sports FC in 2023 - Polygon

There are a huge number of games on easily accessible streaming services today, including several Premier League and La Liga matches, 10 US Open Cup games, and a scattering of other games across Europe, North and South America. Check out the link above for the full array of options you can watch in the build up to tonight’s Sounders USOC match.

10:00 AM: Deportivo Alavés vs. Espanyol (La Liga) — ESPN+

10:00 AM: Osasuna vs. Getafe (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Ajax vs. Heerenveen (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Dundee United vs. Celtic (Scottish Premiership) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: Sevilla va. Mallorca (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Leeds United vs. Chelsea (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Leicester City vs. Norwich City (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Watford vs. Everton (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Juventus vs. Internazionale (Coppa Italia) — CBSSN

12:15 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

12:30 PM: Elche vs. Atlético Madrid (La Liga) — ESPN+

3:30 PM: Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte FC (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: RB Bragantino vs. Atlético Mineiro (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Atlético San Luis vs. Pachuca (Liga MX) — TUDN

5:00 PM: Union Omaha vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

7:05 PM: Puebla vs. Club América (Liga MX) — TUDN