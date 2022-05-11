 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sounders vs. Earthquakes, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

ESPN+ at 7 PM PT; watch with us.

The Seattle Sounders are back at Starfire Stadium for the first time since 2017, facing off against a familiar foe in the San Jose Earthquakes. Although the Sounders have historically been one of the best teams in U.S. Open Cup play, they come into this match riding a three-game losing streak that dates back to a 2017 loss to the Earthquakes.

Unlike previous years, though, the Sounders won’t be calling in any Tacoma Defiance players to bolster their lineup. That doesn’t mean we should expect a first-choice lineup, necessarily, but it will at least be made up entirely of first-team players.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (concussion protocols), João Paulo (ACL tear)

San Jose

OUT: Gilbert Fuentes (personal); Judson (left knee); Chofis (left upper thigh)

Officials

TBD

How to Watch

Match date/time: Wednesday, May 11, 7 PM PT

Venue: Starfire Stadium, Tukwila

Online Streaming: ESPN+ (Mike Watts & Jordan Angeli)

Whip-around show: Herculez Gomez and Sebstian Salazar are hosting the first-ever whip-around show tonight, starting at 4 PM on ESPN+.

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes; watch with us

