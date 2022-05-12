Major Link Soccer: Ajax and Celtic lock up league titles

MLS/USL

US football club Vermont Green make their debut this weekend with the aim of inspiring environmental and social change - while looking good in the process. Vermont Green: The new US club attempting to do things differently - BBC Sport

Critics say an MLS team playing on a baseball field is symbolic of soccer’s place in US sports’ pecking order. But many love the unique atmosphere in the Bronx. Is New York City FC’s stay at Yankee Stadium really an insult to soccer? | New York City FC | The Guardian

Last week a column titled “The Blueprint” went through Seattle’s methodology in building a roster that has, for 13 straight years, competed at or near the top of MLS, and that had left them uniquely positioned to break the Concacaf Champions League curse, who is next? Seattle Sounders made CCL history... Which MLS team wins it next? | MLSSoccer.com

After five MLS teams booked a Round of 16 ticket in the US Open Cup on Tuesday night, another 10 launched their own bids Wednesday night – many against lower-division opposition. Here’s how MLS clubs fared as the Round of 32 winds down. Nashville stun Atlanta, New England sail into US Open Cup Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

The match, which was tied at 1-1 in the 20th minute, will now resume at 2 pm ET at Allianz Field. US Open Cup weather delay: Minnesota-Colorado match to resume Thursday | MLSSoccer.com

We are from Minnesota and we love to talk about the weather. pic.twitter.com/dEf7mgodmx — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 12, 2022

USA

It’s early. European seasons are wrapping up, but we’ve got an idea at which US men’s national team pool players might be on the move this summer. USMNT players to watch in the summer transfer market | MLSSoccer.com

World

As the chances for future American coaches in the Premier League hang in the balance, Jesse Marsch has stumbled in getting Leeds back on track. Jesse Marsch's hopes of rescuing Leeds are unraveling after brutal Chelsea loss

Pep Guardiola has backed Erling Haaland to “adapt quickly” to his style of football at Manchester City. Kevin de Bruyne mimics Erling Haaland celebration on four-goal night

The Ukraine men’s national team returned to action Wednesday for the first time since the invasion by Russia, beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1. Ukraine national team returns to field for first time since Russian invasion

Ajax have retained the Eredivisie title to give manager Erik Ten Hag the perfect farewell before he joins Manchester United next season. Erik ten Hag steers Ajax to Eredivisie title in perfect farewell before joining Man United

Manchester United win the FA Youth Cup for a record 11th time in front of the biggest crowd in the competition’s 70-year history. FA Youth Cup: Record crowd watch Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest - BBC Sport

Katelin Talbert thought her soccer career was over, but a journey which eventually brought her from California to Benfica changed everything, including her view of herself. An unlikely journey to Benfica helped Katelin Talbert find herself – Equalizer Soccer

French side Nice condemn a section of their own supporters for a chant mocking Emiliano Sala. Emiliano Sala: Nice condemn their own fans for chant about footballer who died in plane crash - BBC Sport

Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th time in 11 seasons after drawing with Dundee United at Tannadice. Dundee United 1-1 Celtic: Ange Postecoglou's side reclaim league title - BBC Sport

The distribution and pricing of Champions League final tickets is “the system that works” as it benefits clubs, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says. Champions League final: Uefa ticket distribution works, says president Aleksander Ceferin - BBC Sport

Watford have confirmed the appointment of Rob Edwards, who recently guided Forest Green to the League Two title, as Roy Hodgson’s successor. Forest Green furious after Watford appoint Rob Edwards as manager | Watford | The Guardian

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said it was working with the Premier League and EFL to tackle leveraged takeovers of clubs. FA working with leagues to tackle leveraged takeovers of clubs | The FA | The Guardian

FIFA has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the potential ineligibility of Ecuador defender Byron David Castillo Segura to participate in eight qualifying matches in the preliminary competition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. FIFA statement on complaint made by Chilean Football Association | FIFA

What’s on TV?

5:00 AM - Germany v. France - UEFA U17 Women’s Championship - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Real Sociedad v. Cádiz - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Minnesota United v. Colorado Rapids - US Open Cup - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Rayo Vallecano v. Villarreal - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Spain v. Netherlands - UEFA U17 Women’s Championship - ESPN+

11:30 AM - RSC Anterlecht v. Antwerp - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Tottenham v. Arsenal - Premier League - USA Network

12:00 PM - Real Madrid v. Levante - La Liga - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Cruz Azul v. Tigres UANL - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Chivas de Guadalajara v. Atlas - Liga MX - Universo, Telemundo