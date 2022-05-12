Sounders vs. Earthquakes: Highlights, stats, quotes

The Seattle Sounders failed to advance beyond their first game in the U.S. Open Cup for the third consecutive season, falling in an 11-round penalty shootout to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. The Sounders had fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime and had several good chances to take the lead. They converted 9 of their first 10 shootout attempts before Stefan Cleveland had his saved and counterpart Matt Bersano converted his.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2(9) – FC Dallas 2(10)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Esad Omanovic

Assistants: Matthew Seem, Charles Woodcock

Fourth Official: TJ Bartels

Attendance: 3,773

Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SJ – Jack Skahan (penalty) 10’

SJ – Cade Cowell 50’

SEA – Jimmy Medranda 54’

SEA – Fredy Montero (Kelyn Rowe) 77’

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

SEA – Fredy Montero (scored)

SJ – Cristian Espinoza (scored)

SEA – Abdoulaye Cissoko (scored)

SJ – Jackson Yueill (saved)

SEA – Léo Chú (missed)

SJ – Jeremy Ebobisse (scored)

SEA – Dylan Teves (scored)

SJ – Francisco Calvo (scored)

SEA – Sam Adeniran (scored)

SJ – Jamiro Monteiro (scored)

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (scored)

SJ – Marcos Lopez (scored)

SEA – Jackson Ragen (scored)

SJ – Tanner Beason (scored)

SEA – Josh Atencio (scored)

SJ – Jack Skahan (scored)

SEA – Obed Vargas (scored)

SJ – Ousenni Bouda (scored)

SEA – Nouhou (scored)

SJ – Eric Remedi (scored)

SEA – Stefan Cleveland (saved)

SJ – Matt Bersano (scored)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Jimmy Medranda (caution) 26’

SJ – Jack Skahan (caution) 30’

SJ – Benjamin Kikanovic (caution) 48’

SJ – Francisco Calvo (caution) 49’

SJ – Ouseeni Bouda (caution) 62’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 63’

SEA – Fredy Montero (caution) 68’

SJ – Tanner Beason (caution) 72’

SEA – Sam Adeniran (caution) 95’

SEA – Abdoulaye Cissoko (caution) 120’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Kelyn Rowe, Jackson Ragen, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jimmy Medranda (Nouhou 97’); Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva (Obed Vargas 76’), Ethan Dobbelaere (Dylan Teves 70’), Fredy Montero, Léo Chú; Will Bruin (Sam Adeniran 70’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Alex, Roldan, Reed Baker-Whiting

Total shots: 26

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 24

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 2

San Jose Earthquakes – Matt Bersano; Tanner Beason, Tommy Thompson (Francisco Calvo 85’), Paul Marie (Marcos Lopez 58’), Oskar Aegren; Niko Tsarkis (Jackson Yueill 69’), Jack Skahan, Ousseni Bouda (Jeremy Ebobisse 86’), Cade Cowell (Cristian Espinoza 69’), Eric Remedi; Benjamin Kikanovic (Jamiro Monteiro 99’)

Substitutes not used: James Marcinkowski

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 6