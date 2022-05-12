Sounders vs. Earthquakes: Highlights, stats, quotes

The Seattle Sounders failed to advance beyond their first game in the U.S. Open Cup for the third consecutive season, falling in an 11-round penalty shootout to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. The Sounders had fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime and had several good chances to take the lead. They converted 9 of their first 10 shootout attempts before Stefan Cleveland had his saved and counterpart Matt Bersano converted his.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 2(9) – FC Dallas 2(10)
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Esad Omanovic
Assistants: Matthew Seem, Charles Woodcock
Fourth Official: TJ Bartels
Attendance: 3,773
Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SJ – Jack Skahan (penalty) 10’
SJ – Cade Cowell 50’
SEA – Jimmy Medranda 54’
SEA – Fredy Montero (Kelyn Rowe) 77’
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
SEA – Fredy Montero (scored)
SJ – Cristian Espinoza (scored)
SEA – Abdoulaye Cissoko (scored)
SJ – Jackson Yueill (saved)
SEA – Léo Chú (missed)
SJ – Jeremy Ebobisse (scored)
SEA – Dylan Teves (scored)
SJ – Francisco Calvo (scored)
SEA – Sam Adeniran (scored)
SJ – Jamiro Monteiro (scored)
SEA – Kelyn Rowe (scored)
SJ – Marcos Lopez (scored)
SEA – Jackson Ragen (scored)
SJ – Tanner Beason (scored)
SEA – Josh Atencio (scored)
SJ – Jack Skahan (scored)
SEA – Obed Vargas (scored)
SJ – Ousenni Bouda (scored)
SEA – Nouhou (scored)
SJ – Eric Remedi (scored)
SEA – Stefan Cleveland (saved)
SJ – Matt Bersano (scored)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Jimmy Medranda (caution) 26’
SJ – Jack Skahan (caution) 30’
SJ – Benjamin Kikanovic (caution) 48’
SJ – Francisco Calvo (caution) 49’
SJ – Ouseeni Bouda (caution) 62’
SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 63’
SEA – Fredy Montero (caution) 68’
SJ – Tanner Beason (caution) 72’
SEA – Sam Adeniran (caution) 95’
SEA – Abdoulaye Cissoko (caution) 120’+2’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Kelyn Rowe, Jackson Ragen, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jimmy Medranda (Nouhou 97’); Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva (Obed Vargas 76’), Ethan Dobbelaere (Dylan Teves 70’), Fredy Montero, Léo Chú; Will Bruin (Sam Adeniran 70’)
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Alex, Roldan, Reed Baker-Whiting
Total shots: 26
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 24
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 2
San Jose Earthquakes – Matt Bersano; Tanner Beason, Tommy Thompson (Francisco Calvo 85’), Paul Marie (Marcos Lopez 58’), Oskar Aegren; Niko Tsarkis (Jackson Yueill 69’), Jack Skahan, Ousseni Bouda (Jeremy Ebobisse 86’), Cade Cowell (Cristian Espinoza 69’), Eric Remedi; Benjamin Kikanovic (Jamiro Monteiro 99’)
Substitutes not used: James Marcinkowski
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 13
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 6
