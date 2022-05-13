Major Link Soccer: Sam Hiatt’s story is your story

MLS

Is age impacting success? MLS’s oldest and youngest squads in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

"Age is no guarantee of efficiency. And youth is no guarantee of innovation."

Recap: Loons defeat Colorado in odd USOC clash - 2022 US Open Cup, Round of 32 - E Pluribus Loonum

It took 18 hours and two separate days but the match was played to completion

Major League Soccer celebrates Soccer For All Week | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer announced today the launch of Soccer For All Week (May 12-23). The League-wide initiative reinforces the collective commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities, and support an end to discrimination.

Chris Seitz advocates for mental health awareness in sports: "This is who I am" | MLSSoccer.com

Last season wasn’t the first time Chris Seitz had a coaching staff challenge him to meet aggressive fitness goals. Far from it.

Philadelphia Union, New York Red Bulls enter "big test" between rivals | MLSSoccer.com

One week after drawing Supporters' Shield leaders LAFC on the road, the Philadelphia Union return home Saturday night with hopes of denying the New York Red Bulls’ pursuit of history (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

ESPN finally did a U.S. Open Cup whip-around show and it was a hit | Pro Soccer Wire

The Futbol Americas U.S. Open Cup Goalcast on ESPN Plus achieved universal acclaim during its broadcast on Wednesday.

Men’s club soccer

After Haaland signed for Man City, who are the best young No. 9 strikers the big clubs should sign?

There are not a lot of quality No. 9 strikers around these days, so we look at the best now that Erling Haaland has been snapped up by Man City.

Liverpool's Fabinho to miss FA Cup final, could return for Champions League final - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday but has a chance of playing in the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp said.

Real Madrid cruise with Vinicius hat trick as Levante relegated

The result means Levante, who have 29 points from 36 matches, are relegated to Spain's second division as they cannot mathematically get out of the bottom three.

Marcelo: Ex-Lyon defender denies being dropped for breaking wind - BBC Sport

Former Lyon defender Marcelo denies French press claims that he was dropped for laughing and breaking wind.

Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Spurs increase top-four pressure on Gunners with victory - BBC Sport

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says "a beautiful game was destroyed" as his side suffers a damaging blow in their top-four hopes with a north London derby defeat at Tottenham.

Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona player joins Aston Villa permanently - BBC Sport

Aston Villa sign former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona.

Fabinho: Liverpool midfielder ruled out of FA Cup final with hamstring injury - BBC Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirms his side will be without midfielder Fabinho for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Lionel Messi earned $122m last year. He still felt the need to take Saudi money | Lionel Messi | The Guardian

The Argentinian has a strong record of linking up with oppressive monarchies. He is fast becoming the posterboy for sportswashing

A-League Men finals: how the contenders for the championship shape up | A-League Men | The Guardian

On paper, Melbourne City have the best team but their cross-town rivals Victory are in red-hot form and don’t rule out the Mariners.

OSAYS: OL Reign's Sam Hiatt — Our Stories are Your Stories

The increase in anti-Asian racism and xenophobia this past year has opened deep wounds in the AANHPI community and served as a painful reminder of the persistence of discrimination. In honor of AANHPI Heritage Month, we launched this campaign to support the AANHPI community to remind them they are not alone and that they are seen; and illuminate the AANHPI experience to dispel misconceptions and celebrate the representation from such a wide range of cultures.

Vytas Andriuskevicius added to Thorns coaching staff - Stumptown Footy

The former Timbers fullback comes to the club after a stint with the Oregon Premier Soccer Academy.

Culture

2022 Locus Awards Top Ten Finalists – Locus Online

The magazine of the science fiction, fantasy, and horror field with news, reviews, and author interviews

Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller, Johnny Stanton to play local Dungeons & Dragons game for charity - cleveland.com

The event will benefit Red Nose Day, a fundraising campaign to end child poverty.

‘We’re bringing people together’: when football meets therapy | Soccer | The Guardian

After trying to take his own life in 2019, Aaron Connolly realised he could use football to bring people together to talk

What to Watch

Friday

11:45 AM PT — Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town on ESPN+. I’m suggesting this because Luton are the Hatters, which always makes me laugh.

7:30 PM PT — Portland Thorns vs US on CBS Sports Net. Go us.

Saturday

8:45 AM PT — Chelsea vs Liverpool on ESPN+ in the FA Cup Final. Someone is going to win a trophy less important that Sounders last trophy.

12:30 PM PT — Colorado Rapids vs LAFC on Univision/TUDN/Twitter. It’s the only broadcast MLS match of the week. Hopefully it’s a draw.

Sunday

10:30 AM PT — Atlanta United vs New England Revolution on ESPN/ESPN Deportes. That’s a decent appetizer.

1:00 PM PT — US vs Minnesota United on ESPN/ESPN Deportes. Go us.

7:00 PM PT — US vs Real Monarchs on MLSNextPro.com Go us.