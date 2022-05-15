Whatever you may have thought about the effort the Seattle Sounders put into winning Concacaf Champions League or the relative lack of effort they may have put into the U.S. Open Cup, the reality now is that the deck is effectively clear. The only thing the Sounders have to worry about for the next six months or so is the MLS regular season.

They’ve got a bit of work to do to make sure they not only qualify for the playoffs but finish high enough to be guaranteed a home game for the 14th consecutive season.

That starts this afternoon against Minnesota United, a team the Sounders have already beaten on the road this year and one they’ve only lost to once in 11 all-time meetings.

The Sounders are effectively at full strength, with the notable exception of João Paulo who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the CCL final.

Notes

The Sounders are 6-0-0 all-time against Minnesota at Lumen Field, although that includes four one-goal wins.

The Sounders come into this game riding a three-game league losing streak, all of them to teams who are outside playoff position.

Minnesota comes in on a two-game losing streak and struggling significantly on the road, where they are 1-3-1 this year and 4-10-8 over their past 22.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL Tear); Jackson Ragen (Health & Saftey Protocol)

Minnesota

OUT: Hasani Dotson (Knee); Romain Metanire (Thigh); Patrick Weah (Knee)

Officials

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez Assistants: Cory Richardson, Nick Uranga Fourth Official: Elton Garcia VAR: Jorge Gonzalez Assistant VAR: Claudiu Badea

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 1:08 PM

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: ESPN.com (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National English TV: ESPN (Jake Zivin, Kasey Keller)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Fewing)

National streaming radio: Sirius XM FC (Costigan, Fewing)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: ESPN Australia

Balkans: Arena Sport

Brazil: ESPN Brazil

China: Star Sports

Cyprus: Cytavision

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport

Denmark: TV2 Georgia: Silk Sports

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports

Israel: Charlton

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Norway: VG+ Portugal: Sport TV

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C More

Ukraine: Football

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

