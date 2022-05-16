Major Link Soccer: Everybody’s talking about Cristian Roldan

The Seattle Sounders put a halt to a bad run of form in league play with a 3-1 win at home over the visiting Minnesota United, and Cristian Roldan was involved in all three goals. He’s really good, and he should go to the men’s World Cup this year. The men’s and women’s FA Cup finals were both played this weekend, and Chelsea were involved in both. The men’s side lost on penalties to Liverpool, as the Reds collected their second of four potential trophies still within reach for the season. In the women’s FA Cup Chelsea did prove victorious, showing that they had enough to overcome Manchester City no matter how pretty any of the goals City may have scored were. All that, and so much more news and happenings from the weekend.

Seattle/Puget Sound

“Today was another good performance that I hope other people – not just the fans and us – I hope people are paying attention.” Cristian Roldan clutch as Seattle Sounders start MLS climb: “We’re not just going to rest on our laurels” | MLSSoccer.com

Ballard FC will depend on a roster largely forged by local connections as they begin their inaugural season. How Ballard FC Built its Inaugural Roster - Ballard FC

Huerta recorded a career high in touches, but despite 34 combined shots both teams struggled to score OL Reign rely on Sofia Huerta while Portland Thorns attack misfires as Cascadia rivalry ends in rainy draw - CBSSports.com

The Summer game is now a late Summer game. Tacoma Defiance Match at Sporting Kansas City II Rescheduled for September 1 at Swope Park | Tacoma Defiance

The Sounders have been pretty open about how they’ve built the club into what it is today, but knowing how to do something and actually doing it are very different things. Sounders' all-around success a blueprint for MLS and Loons - StarTribune.com

Brian Schmetzer didn’t like the question, and you could tell. Seattle Sounders look to youth as post-João Paulo reality sets in | MLSSoccer.com

The Sounders’ recent CONCACAF title highlights the Seattle Freeze that permeates the Mariners front office. The Mariners have disappointed on the field this year, but in stark contrast to the Seattle Sounders, the organization has disappointed fans for far longer - Lookout Landing

Mariners manager Scott Servais said “a couple players” won’t make the trip for the 3-game series that starts Monday at Toronto because of Canada’s vaccine mandate. Mariners to miss ‘couple players’ in Toronto over vaccine | king5.com

King County Parks and King County Metro are happy to announce that the Trailhead Direct service will be returning for 2022! All aboard for the outdoors. Trailhead Direct 2022 update – Trailhead Direct

Ready for our Sonics party with @CoachKarl22 May 27th? Don’t miss live podcast recordings with members of the 95/96 team + a screening of the #SonicsGame7 win over the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Finals! Free standing room only @ https://t.co/pt54aXiPbc - @simplyseattle pic.twitter.com/9oaRNmvNyA — Dick's Drive-Ins (@DicksDriveIns) May 14, 2022

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

It was a mad, mad weekend in MLS. NYCFC's future is bright, Minnesota's problems are self-inflicted, Rapids finding their way & more from Week 11 | MLSSoccer.com

Montreal have quietly been building a very good team for a while, and now they’re sitting on top of the East. CF Montréal "trust the process" and sit atop Eastern Conference standings | MLSSoccer.com

Jesus Ferreira is seemingly every bit the real deal. FC Dallas "sending a message" as Jesus Ferreira claims Golden Boot lead at LA Galaxy | MLSSoccer.com

The Timbers were leading 1-0 at halftime against SKC, and then they scored six goals in the second half. Portland Timbers find "different energy" in 7-goal outburst vs. Sporting KC | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Angel City FC has taken a lot of the NWSL expansion shine, although not always for good reasons, but San Diego Wave are more than making a case for themselves. San Diego Wave’s dominant home opener shows a club building on a solid foundation - The Athletic

In this house we support Kaiya McCullough in all things, and we thank and honor her for her bravery and generosity. Kaiya McCullough Essay on Abuse in Women's Sports | POPSUGAR Fitness

The NWSL announced a new policy for signing emergency replacement players to short-term contracts in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak. NWSL announces Covid-19 replacement player policy

Real Salt Lake owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith reportedly have one of the strongest bids for an NWSL expansion club. Report: RSL Ownership Among Strongest Bids For NWSL Expansion

Christen Press bagged her first regular season NWSL goal for Angel City, and that was enough to secure the win over Washington Spirit. Championship mentality: Washington Spirit 0, Angel City FC 1 - Angels on Parade

The Spirit can’t find their stride and suffer their first regular season loss under Kris Ward. Christen Press gives Angel City FC a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit - Black And Red United

Chelsea put on a fitting send-off for Ji So-Yun as they added more silverware to their haul for the season. Chelsea FCW 3-2 Manchester City WFC, FA Cup final: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

The Pride blew a second-half lead and went behind but converted a penalty in stoppage time to finish level. Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current: Final Score 2-2 as the Pride Pull Out a Late Draw - The Mane Land

Global men’s soccer

Jurgen Klopp dedicated Liverpool’s FA Cup win to the neuroscience company that has helped the club improve their penalty shootout record. Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool's FA Cup final shootout win to neuroscience company

Christian Politic and his work friends are coming to the US this Summer. Chelsea pre-season 2022-23: Fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know | Goal.com

I sincerely and truly hope, from the bottom of my heart, that they don’t succeed. Pep Guardiola promises City will give ‘all of their lives’ to retain league | Premier League | The Guardian

What Salomon Rondon did: don’t do that. Everton suffer two red cards as Rico Henry gives Brentford turnaround win | Premier League | The Guardian

AC Milan’s manager turned to the late Kobe Bryant to help inspire his side as they pushed for the title. 'The job's not finishe!'- Pioli shows AC Milan Kobe Bryant videos to prepare squad for Scudetto race | Goal.com

Barcelona’s financial mismanagement could force them to have to cut the De Jong era short. De Jong's Barcelona dream is almost over: Why the Blaugrana are willing to sell former Ajax ace | Goal.com

The Clausura Liguilla is getting down to the business end. Liga MX 2022 Clausura Liguilla: Tigres grab important 1-0 win away to Cruz Azul in first leg of Quarterfinals - FMF State Of Mind

What’s on tv today?

9:30 AM - Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Huddersfield Town vs. Luton Town (Championship Playoff) - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Juventus vs. Lazio (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Newcastle United vs. Arsenal (Premier League) - USA

5:00 PM - Chivas vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX Femenil) - Telemundo Deportes