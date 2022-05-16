Sounders vs. Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders got back into the win column, coming from behind to beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Sunday behind goals from Raúl Ruidíaz, Cristian Roldan and Nicolás Lodeiro.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Minnesota United FC 1

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Joseph Dickerson

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Michael Barwegen

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

Attendance: 32,613

Weather: 55 degrees and rain

SCORING SUMMARY

MIN – Robin Lod 34’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (penalty) 50’

SEA – Cristian Roldan 74’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák) 90’+4’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 10’

SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 42’

MIN – Wil Trapp (caution) 49’

MIN – Oniel Fisher (caution) 52’

MIN – Kervin Arriaga (caution) 55’

MIN – Emanuel Reynoso (caution) 68’

SEA – Yeimar (caution) 90’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Kelyn Rowe 61’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Josh Atencio 87’); Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jimmy Medranda, Ethan Dobbelaere, Fredy Montero, Will Bruin

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

Minnesota United FC – Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Oniel Fisher (DJ Taylor 82’), Kemar Lawrence; Franco Fragapane (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 65’), Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Wil Trapp (Adrien Hunou 82’), Kervin Arriaga; Abu Danladi (Luis Amarilla 72’)

Substitutes not used: Tyler Miller, Jacori Hayes, Joseph Rosales, Niko Hansen, Michael Boxall

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 10

Saves: 4

POST-MATCH QUOTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the difference between the two halves:

“I want to say hello to my good friend Gary Wright who has been a big supporter of this club for many years, so thank you. To answer Jeremiah [Oshan’s] question, to get us started, both halves felt kind of the same, because I don’t think we played up to our potential but, you know, the quality that we have just showed through. I thought there were moments where we were close, obviously Jordan [Morris]’ ball against the post was one of those moments, I’ll be keen to hear what you guys, FotMob, and all that sort of stuff, what the expected goals are but, you know, I just didn’t think our team played as well as they could. That’s credit, in part, to Minnesota and Adrian [Heath] and getting his team ready. The West is going to be a dogfight, and, again, we survived a little bit until our quality showed through.”

SOUNDERS FC GOALKEEPER STEFAN FREI

On today’s win against Minnesota:

“There’s so much season to be played, there is a lot of season to be played. It isn’t a must win but we wanted to win today because we all focused now in one competition at the league, and we don’t want to play for the sake of play, we wanted to give ourselves a good chance to win the trophy, another trophy.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER CRISTIAN ROLAN

On the team’s performance today:

“We weren’t clean defensively, but good teams find ways to come back, fix things on the fly. That’s what we did coming out of half. The defensive aspect of our team has to get better, it is a reality. We were so good in Champions League not conceding goals and that is something we need to correct in MLS play.”