Major Link Soccer: USWNT, USMNT agree to historic new equal CBA

USSF equal pay agreement

The agreement ensures equal pay for all senior national team players. USWNT, USMNT agree to historic collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer - Stars and Stripes FC

‘We’re opening doors for a new look of what football is in America,’ said USWNT forward Midge Purce. USWNT, USMNT achieve equal pay: How they reached a historic benchmark - The Athletic

USSF and the men’s and women’s senior national teams announced the ratification of two new collective bargaining agreements, which achieve equal pay and equal rates of pay for the two teams. New U.S. Soccer CBAs feature equal pay, FIFA prize money for USMNT, USWNT - The Athletic

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Sounders finally break their league funk with a win, but slip two spots to #5. Power Rankings: NYCFC, FC Dallas zoom into top spots after Week 11 | MLSSoccer.com

A report saying that Messi “will acquire 35 percent of Inter Miami and join the team in Summer 2023” went viral on social media, but has been roundly denied by both the club and the player’s representatives. Inter Miami officials, Leo Messi’s agent deny report that Argentine star has deal with team | Yahoo Sports

The Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri is the highest-paid player in MLS at $8.15m, according to salary data from the MLS Players Association. Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri edges LA Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez as MLS’ highest paid | ESPN

Minnesota United announced they have begun the process of upgrading Allianz Field’s playing surface to a GrassMax Systems hybrid stitch system, which will provide enhanced infrastructure and stability to the natural grass. Minnesota United upgrade Allianz Field pitch with new hybrid technology | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The first openly gay male player in 30 years has come out, but is the women’s game more accepting? Jake Daniels: Is it easier for women footballers come out? - BBC News

The Australian on being part of a world-class squad, this weekend’s Champions League final against Barcelona and always playing with a target on her back. Lyon defender Ellie Carpenter: ‘I don’t think many people understand how cut-throat it is’ | The Guardian

The midfielder has quickly established her voice as a newcomer to Portland playing a new position. ‘Glad she’s a Thorn:’ Portland’s Sam Coffey is not a typical rookie | Pamplin Media Group

International soccer

From a sports perspective, hosting Iran for a friendly in Vancouver makes total sense for Canada Soccer. Politically, it’s more complicated. Trudeau criticizes Canada Soccer for inviting Iran to Vancouver | Offside

Gaga Slonina, Chicago Fire FC’s dual-national homegrown goalkeeper, has been called up by Poland for the European country’s upcoming Nations League games in June. Poland call up Chicago Fire’s USMNT-eligible Gaga Slonina for Nations League games | MLSSoccer.com

Brenden Aaronson and his brother, Paxten, are big USMNT prospects. (Their sister’s talented too.) Beyond the sibling ‘rivalry’ is nothing but love. The amazing Aaronsons: Brenden, Paxten and their parents on being U.S. soccer’s next big hopes | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Rangers have climbed from the troughs of Scotland’s fourth tier to the summit of Europe as they prepare for an historic final. Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers: ‘Everest beckons as miraculous European adventure reaches climax’ - BBC Sport

Rangers supporters in the city are expected to outnumber Eintracht Frankfurt fans by two to one. Rangers in Seville: Police say 100,000 fans expected - BBC News

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the title is “not likely but possible” after their 2-1 win at Southampton sends it down to the final day. ‘Not likely but possible’ - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on title hopes - BBC Sport

Following Jake Daniels’ announcement that he is gay, Blackpool’s academy director Ciaran Donnelly says “football is ready for this”. Blackpool academy director says men’s football ‘is ready’ for gay players - BBC Sport

Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta apologised for historical homophobic social media posts that emerged after teammate Jake Daniels came out as gay. Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta apologises for historical homophobic social media posts - BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United in a penalty shootout to reach the Championship play-off final. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sheffield United (agg 3-3): Forest win penalty shootout - BBC Sport

Paris Saint-Germain have given up on keeping Kylian Mbappe and expect the forward to announce a move to Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN. PSG give up on Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid deal close | ESPN

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says painful player sales may not be necessary to pull off a big summer signing. Barcelona president hopeful club won’t have to sell players to make big signing this summer | ESPN

There were incredibly emotional scenes in Turin on Monday as Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala both played their final home game for Juventus. Juventus bid Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala emotional farewell on tearful night in Turin | ESPN

12:00 PM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers (Europa League final) — CBSSN / Paramount+

4:00 PM: NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride (NWSL) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: Racing Louisville vs. San Diego Wave (NWSL) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: Miami FC vs. Detroit City (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: DC United vs. NYCFC (MLS) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: NY Red Bull vs. Chicago Fire (MLS) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami (MLS) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy (MLS) — ESPN+

5:30 PM: Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders (MLS) — Fox13+ / Prime Video

5:30 PM: Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids (MLS) — ESPN+

5:30 PM: Nashville SC vs. CF Montreal (MLS) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas (MLS) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit (NWSL) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: Atlas vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX) — TUDN

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. Austin FC (MLS) — ESPN+

7:30 PM: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland TImbers (MLS) — ESPN+