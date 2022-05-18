DYNAMO 0, SOUNDERS 1: Raúl Ruidíaz scored for the second straight game, finishing off a pass from Alex Roldan to give the Sounders a lead in the 28th minute.

Great movement on this goal. pic.twitter.com/cSJgbhcH0n — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) May 19, 2022

LINEUPS: Somewhat surprisingly, Brian Schmetzer has opted for what is effectively a first-choice lineup against the Houston Dynamo. The most notable thing about that is Kelyn Rowe starting alongside Albert Rusnák in the defensive midfield.

A lot has changed with the Houston Dynamo over the past year or so. Ted Segal bought the team and then promptly replaced the general manager and head coach almost as soon as he could. That has fueled some significant turnover in the roster and, more importantly, might even have helped them turn the corner on the field.

The Dynamo aren’t exactly blowing the doors off anyone, but they’re current in playoff position at 4-4-3 and coming off a solid win against Nashville SC in which they overcame a red card to Adam Lundqvist.

That said, the Dynamo will be a little short-handed in this one. The Dynamo’s appeal of Lundqvist’s red card was denied, and they’ll also be without centerback Teenage Hadebe, who will serve a yellow-card suspension.

The Dynamo average just 97.6 passes per game in the attacking third, the second fewest of any team in MLS. They also rank at the bottom of the league standing in terms of touches in the penalty box (16.1) and shots from inside the penalty box (5.73).

Darwin Quintero (5) and Sebastian Ferreira (4) have combined for nine of Houston’s 14 goals.

Raúl Ruidíaz and Nicolas Lodeiro both scored against Minnesota United. It’s the 11th time the pair has scored in the same game. Only the LAFC pair of Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi (13 times) have scored in the same game more often since Ruidíaz joined the league in 2018.

The Sounders are hoping to start their first MLS winning streak since winning four straight last October.

Houston

OUT: Teenage Hadebe (suspended); Adam Lundqvist (suspended)

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL Tear); Obed Vargas (suspension)

QUESTIONABLE: Jackson Ragen (Health & Safety Protocol)

REF: Rubiel Vazquez; AR1: Cory Richardson; AR2: Nick Uranga; 4TH: Elton Garcia; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: Peter Balciunas

Match date/kick off time: Wednesday, 5:38 PM PT

Venue: PNC Stadium, Houston

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market),

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

Bulgaria: Max Sport

China: China Sports Media

China (Closed Circuit TV): Star Sports

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

India: Eurosport

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Sweden: C-More

Ukraine: Football 1

