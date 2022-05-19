Major Link Soccer: Austin FC climb to top of west

Puget Sound

Twenty-two was the number of players on the pitch Wednesday night at PNC Stadium, but also the amount of passes Seattle Sounders FC strung together during a 28th-minute game-winner in a 1-0 victory at Houston Dynamo FC. Concacaf’s best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders | MLSSoccer.com

America’s Megan Rapinoe remains one of the highest profile players in the world, owing to her consistent success for both club and country. Megan Rapinoe: NWSL Player Watch | The Coaches’ Voice

MLS / US men’s club soccer

“This game was about feeling like ourselves again,” said wingback Alex Muyl after Nashville SC’s 2-1 win over CF Montréal at GEODIS Park on Wednesday night. Nashville SC show “true colors” in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal | MLSSoccer.com

Austin FC ascended to the top of the West in an instant classic, beating LAFC 2-1 at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night. Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2 | MLSSoccer.com

Jamiro Monteiro scored a goal in either half, his second serving as the eventual match-winner, as the San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Portland Timbers 3-2 at PayPal Park on Wednesday evening. Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2 | MLSSoccer.com

SKC got a badly-needed home win, though both teams’ roster got a little thinner throughout the match between injuries and red cards. Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Beyond Women’s Sports brings you the best league newcomers from the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup in a Rookie Best XI. NWSL Challenge Cup Rookie Best XI - Beyond Women’s Sports

Two World Cup wins with the USWNT didn’t stop Jill Ellis’ ambitions. Now comes her new challenge — leading NWSL expansion side San Diego Wave. Jill Ellis led the USWNT to World Cup titles, but she feels more pressure with NWSL’s San Diego Wave

International Soccer

A group of NGOs has said FIFA should pay reparations of at least £356m to migrant workers whose human rights have been compromised by the Qatar World Cup. NGO group says FIFA should pay £356m reparations to Qatar migrant workers | The Guardian

FIFA have launched the second edition of its Coach Mentorship Programme where 20 female coaches from around the globe will be mentored by 20 of the game’s most accomplished coaches. Second edition of the FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme launched

This quiet period of US men’s national team news, which took effect a month-and-a-half ago when the World Cup draws were announced and has been in place since then, is about to end. USMNT: 4 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address | MLSSoccer.com

An equal-pay agreement between the United States men’s and women’s teams has been hailed as potentially “changing the game around the world”. US Soccer equal-pay deal could ‘change game globally’ - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Rangers suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat in their fifth European final as Eintracht Frankfurt wok in an absorbing Europa League final. Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (AET, Frankfurt win 5-4 on pens) - BBC Sport

A short 15-plus months ago, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was making his US men’s national team debut in a friendly against Trinidad & Tobago. In World Cup year, can Matt Turner “take this leap and challenge myself” at Arsenal? | MLSSoccer.com

PSG’s Idrissa Gueye refused to play in a match to avoid wearing a rainbow symbol in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Idrissa Gueye refuses to wear PSG shirt featuring rainbow symbol - BBC Sport

Police are investigating a video on social media which it is claimed shows Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie stamp on a fan during a fracas.Oli McBurnie: Police investigating video of Sheffield United striker - BBC Sport

The Premier League are set to approve the Todd Boehly-led consortium’s takeover of Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea takeover: Premier League set to approve Todd Boehly bid | ESPN

Partial and even full stadium closures could be imposed on clubs in the EFL next season as the league seeks to crack down on pitch invasions and other fan disorder. EFL clubs could face stadium closures for pitch invasions next season | The Guardian

Manager urges players, staff and fans to seize the moment ahead of home game where victory would ensure Everton’s survival. Everton survival could hinge on Crystal Palace result, says Frank Lampard | The Guardian

Is it time for major European leagues to add a playoff to their domestic season? Here’s the argument for and against, as well as how it could work. Bundesliga, Serie A playoffs, would other top leagues follow? Here’s how it could work | ESPN

9:45 AM: Heerenveen vs. AZ (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Hertha BSC vs. Hamburger SV (Bundesliga) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Everton vs. Crystal Palace (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

12:00 PM: Aston Villa vs. Burnley (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Leicester City (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Utrecht vs. Vitesse (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: América vs. Pachuca (Liga MX) — TUDN