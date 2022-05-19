Houston Dynamo vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders won their second straight MLS game for the first time since last October, beating the Houston Dynamo 1-0 and moving to within two points of the playoff line with two games in hand on the four teams immediately ahead of them in the standings.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Houston Dynamo FC 0
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Venue: PNC Stadium
Referee: Rubeil Vazquez
Assistants: Corey Richardson, Nick Uranga
Fourth Official: Elton Garcia
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Attendance: 11,093
Weather: 86 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Alex Roldan, Jordan Morris) 28’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
HOU – Adalberto Carrasquilla (caution) 11’
SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 47’
HOU – Adalberto Carrasquilla (ejection) 54’
SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 79’
SEA – Alex Roldan (ejection) 82’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Kelyn Rowe (Josh Atencio 59’), Albert Rusnák (Ethan Dobbelaere 86’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 77’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 86’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Andrew Thomas, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Ethan Dobbelaere, Fredy Montero
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 5
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 3
Houston Dynamo FC – Steve Clark; Tim Parker, Ethan Bartlow, Sam Junqua, Zeca; Memo Rodríguez (Thiago Fernandes 90’+1’), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Ceren; Sebastian Ferreira (Thor Úlfarsson 72’), Fafá Picault (Tyler Pasher 62’), Darwin Quintero (Roberto Avila 62’)
Substitutes not used: Michael Nelson, Daniel Steres, Zarek Valentin, Griffin Dorsey, Marcelo Palomino
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 14
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 3
