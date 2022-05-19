Houston Dynamo vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders won their second straight MLS game for the first time since last October, beating the Houston Dynamo 1-0 and moving to within two points of the playoff line with two games in hand on the four teams immediately ahead of them in the standings.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Houston Dynamo FC 0

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Venue: PNC Stadium

Referee: Rubeil Vazquez

Assistants: Corey Richardson, Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 11,093

Weather: 86 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Alex Roldan, Jordan Morris) 28’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU – Adalberto Carrasquilla (caution) 11’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 47’

HOU – Adalberto Carrasquilla (ejection) 54’

SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 79’

SEA – Alex Roldan (ejection) 82’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Kelyn Rowe (Josh Atencio 59’), Albert Rusnák (Ethan Dobbelaere 86’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 77’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 86’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Andrew Thomas, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Ethan Dobbelaere, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 5

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 3

Houston Dynamo FC – Steve Clark; Tim Parker, Ethan Bartlow, Sam Junqua, Zeca; Memo Rodríguez (Thiago Fernandes 90’+1’), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Ceren; Sebastian Ferreira (Thor Úlfarsson 72’), Fafá Picault (Tyler Pasher 62’), Darwin Quintero (Roberto Avila 62’)

Substitutes not used: Michael Nelson, Daniel Steres, Zarek Valentin, Griffin Dorsey, Marcelo Palomino

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 14

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3