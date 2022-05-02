 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Here’s the ‘Get out of Work’ letter you’ve been waiting for

By Hannah Duffy
/ new

If all goes well, Wednesday could be a late night for a lot of you. With that in mind, we requested that the Seattle Sounders help us out, and the Sounders Marketing Team once again delivered. Your “Get Out of Work Free” Card below:

We’re pretty sure this will work no matter who you show it to, but neither we nor the Sounders can be held liable if it doesn’t. Good luck!

