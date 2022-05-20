Major Link Soccer: Dortmund fires Marco Rose

MLS/NISA

Your eyes are not deceiving you, Atlanta United fans. Josef Martinez returns to Atlanta United training: "He's making a lot of progress" | MLSSoccer.com

There’s no public announcement of a new deal being signed, but LAFC star Carlos Vela certainly sounded optimistic about extending his MLS stay when addressing the media after their 2-1 loss Wednesday to Austin FC. LAFC star Carlos Vela wants contract extension: "If it’s in my hands, for sure I will be here" | MLSSoccer.com

The Fullerton, California native has been brought in as a consultant to help the team navigate its current situation. This is the second NISA team Wynalda has gotten involved with following his stint as New Amsterdam FC’s inaugural head coach that only lasted four weeks in the summer of 2020. Trouble in the Valley — Protagonist Soccer

NWSL/Women’s Club Soccer

Savannah McCaskill’s introduction to the NWSL was a rocky one. Heading into the 2018 NWSL College Draft, the MAC Hermann finalist out of South Carolina was one of the most highly touted members of her class. She went second, after Andi Sullivan—to the Boston Breakers. After Four Years as a Pro, Savannah McCaskill is Finally in the Right Place

Pachuca will try to win their first Liga MX Femenil title, while Chivas goes for their first since beating Pachuca in the 2017 Apertura Final. Liga MX Femenil 2022 Clausura Final match preview: Pachuca vs. Chivas de Guadalajara - FMF State Of Mind

Sarah Luebbert has only been to one training session so far since returning to the Chicago Red Stars, but she already has more confidence now than she did as a rookie in the National Women’s Soccer League. Sarah Luebbert on coming back to the Red Stars, NWSL and what she learned in Mexico – Equalizer Soccer

The Netherlands forward talks to Bart Vlietstra about negotiations with other clubs, her position on the pitch and being more vocal off it. Vivianne Miedema: ‘I’m staying at Arsenal – but we have to do better’ | Arsenal Women | The Guardian

The Tottenham and England forward Chioma Ubogagu has publicly apologised after she was suspended from football for nine months for innocently taking a banned substance as part of an anti-acne treatment. Tottenham’s Chioma Ubogagu gets nine-month ban over banned substance | The Guardian

Chioma Ubogagu on her doping ban: “The law is black and white, but the reality is far more complex.” Wait On You by Chioma Ubogagu | The Players’ Tribune

Naho Kawasumi, who won the 2011 FIFA World Cup with Japan, talks about her time with Gotham FC and the growth of women’s soccer worldwide. Naho Kawasumi on trusting your intuition, AAPI Month, and growing women's soccer - Nets Republic

The North Carolina Football Club has announced plans to recognize Juneteenth in partnership with Black Dollar, the Black Flea Market and Our Stop Shop throughout the month of June. The North Carolina Football Club Partners with Black Dollar, the Black Flea Market and Our Stop Shop to Host Juneteenth Events - NC Courage

In the 2019 UWCL Final, it was Lyon who were the juggernaut and Barcelona the challengers. In 2022, the roles are reversed. The Analyst profiles the tactical setup of each side and predicts how this huge clash might play out. Budapest 2.0: Barcelona and Lyon Have a Score to Settle | The Analyst

USA/Canada

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has begun the process of filing a one-time switch to represent the U.S., a source confirmed to ESPN. Bayern Munich's Malik Tillman switching from Germany to represent U.S. - sources

After weeks of speculation regarding friendly opponents, possible venues and everything in between, the Canadian men’s national team have a full slate of games for what could be a transformative June window. Canada: 5 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address | MLSSoccer.com

The Brazil-born US international tells Suzanne Wrack how a place in Saturday’s Champions League final vindicates bold decisions taken by her and her dad. Lyon’s Catarina Macario: ‘Choosing Europe was for moments like this’ | Lyon Women | The Guardian

“I feel like this is the dawn of a new era, hopefully,” the veteran U.S. women’s national team star told The Inquirer. U.S. Soccer equal pay deals: Megan Rapinoe hails ‘a huge step forward’ for national teams

After decades of fighting for recognition and resources—and more than a few hours spent in court—equal pay has finally arrived for the U.S. women’s national team. Why Equal Pay For Equal Work Finally Became A Reality For The USWNT | Defector

“I think sports are a very unifying thing, and I think with our sport in women’s soccer, we all feel that responsibility to make everyone feel welcome and included and loved, no matter who you are,” Lavelle told FanSided. “I think that our goal is to welcome everybody with open arms and show them: ‘This game is for you. This game is for everybody.’ Another thing I love about Reign is that we’re all on the same page of doing that, and I think we all have that common goal.” USWNT, USMNT strike equal pay deal in historic CBA agreements

World

In a rather shocking development, BVB are parting ways with Marco Rose after just one season in charge. Breaking: Borussia Dortmund Sack Marco Rose - Fear The Wall

Everton secure their Premier League status in an incredible match where they came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace. Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: Dominic Calvert-Lewin winner preserves Toffees' Premier League status - BBC Sport

Premier League crowd figures are set to pass 15 million in a season for the first time since the competition was formed in 1992. Premier League crowd figures set to pass 15 million for first time - BBC Sport

Amnesty International calls on Fifa president Gianni Infantino to set up a £350m fund to compensate migrant workers used on Qatar World Cup projects. Qatar World Cup: Amnesty calls on Fifa to set up £350m fund for migrant workers - BBC Sport

Football’s laws aren’t perfect so it’s at least worth trying to improve them. Forget the letter of the law, let’s brainstorm our way to a better game | Laws of football | The Guardian

Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp has put on hold its plans to purchase Italian football club AC Milan, a source with knowledge said. AC Milan sale - Investcorp put plans on hold to buy Serie A giants - source

Italian club Spezia challenged FIFA at sport’s highest court Thursday trying to overturn a two-year transfer ban for alleged trafficking of young players from Africa under the previous owner. Italian club Spezia in court to challenge FIFA transfer ban | AP News

Women referees will make World Cup history this year by officiating games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar. Qatar World Cup - Women referees to feature for first time in men's competition

Amid a pitch invasion by Everton fans, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to kick out at a supporter who looked to be goading him. Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira appears to kick out at fan during Everton pitch invasion

Real Madrid have agreed a €360 million ($381m) investment from the U.S. firm Sixth Street, the club announced Thursday. Real Madrid secure €360m investment via partnership with U.S. firm Sixth Street

All eyes should be on the English center back this summer after a fantastic season. Alex Greenwood's Emergence as an Elite Ball Playing Center Back

What’s on TV?

Friday

11:45 AM - Torino v. Roma - Serie A - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Real Madrid v. Real Betis - La Liga - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano v. Levante - La Liga - ESPN+

Saturday

7:00 AM - Sunderland v. Wycombe Wanderers - EFL League One - ESPN+

7:00 AM - Rangers v. Hearts - Scottish FA Cup - ESPN+

8:15 AM - Genoa v. Bologna - Serie A - Paramount+

8:30 AM - Valencia v. Celta de Vigo - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - SC Freiburg v. RB Leipzig - DFB Pokal Final - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Atalanta v. Empoli - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Fiorentina v. Juventus - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Lazio v. Hellas Verona - Serie A - Paramount+

12:30 PM - Columbus Crew v. LAFC - MLS - TUDN, UniMas

1:00 PM - DC United v. Toronto FC - MLS - ESPN+

1:00 PM - Three Segunda Division Matches - ESPN+

3:00 PM - FC Cincinnati v. New England Revolution - MLS - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Portland Thorns v. Houston Dash - NWSL - Paramount+

3:00 - 4:00 PM - 5 MLS NextPro Matches - MLS NextPro Site

4:30 PM - Nashville SC v. Atlanta United - MLS - Fox

6:00 PM - Tigres UANL v. Atlas - Liga MX - TUDN

7:30 PM - Angel City FC v. Kansas City Current - NWSL - Paramount+

4:00 - 7:00 PM - 10 USL Championship Matches - ESPN+

4:00 - 5:00 PM - 3 USL League One Matches - ESPN+

Sunday

Note they are by league because there are too many to do by time.

MLS

1:00 - 7:00 PM - MLS Matches kicking off every hour, except 6:00 PM and adding 4:30 PM. Sounders at Colorado Rapids at 5:00 PM on Fox13+ and Amazon Prime. All out-of-market matches on ESPN+.

Portland Timbers v. Philadelphia Union - FS1

NWSL

11:00 AM - NC Courage v. San Diego Wave - NWSL - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Gotham FC v. Racing Louisville FC - NWSL - Paramount+

3:00 PM - OL Reign v. Washington Spirit - NWSL - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Orlando Pride v. Chicago Red Stars - NWSL - Paramount+

MLS NextPro

2:00 PM - FC Cincinnati II v. New England II - MLS NextPro Site

5:00 PM - St. Louis City II v. Portland Timbers II - MLS NextPro Site

8:00 PM - Colorado Rapids II v. Tacoma Defiance - MLS NextPro Site

Premier League

8:00 AM - Decision Day Matches - NBC, CNBC, USA Network, SyFy, Golf Channel, Peacock

Manchester City v. Aston Villa - Title Deciding Match - NBC

Liverpool v. Wolves - Potential Title Deciding Match - USA Network

Norwich City v. Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA CL Deciding Match - SyFy

Arsenal v. Everton - UEFA CL Deciding Match - CNBC

Burnley v. Newcastle Unite - Relegation Deciding Match - Golf Channel

Brentford v. Leeds United - Relegation Deciding Match - Peacock

La Liga

8:30 AM - 1:00 PM - 7 Matches - ESPN+

Serie A

3:30 AM - Spezia v. Napoli - Serie A - Paramount+

9:00 AM - Inter Milan v. Sampdoria - Potential Title Deciding Match - Paramount+

9:00 AM - Sassuolo v. AC Milan - Title Deciding Match - Paramount+

11:00 AM - 2 Serie A Matches - Paramount+

Other Assorted Leagues

12:00 PM - Boca Junions v. Tigre - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Edmonton v. Atlético Ottawa - Canadian Premier League - FS2

6:00 PM - Pachuca v. Club America - Liga MX - TUDN

Eredivisie and Belgian First Division on throughout the morning on ESPN+,

Brasileirão matches kickoff at 12:00 to 3:00 PM on Paramount+.