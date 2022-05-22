FULL-TIME: The Sounders had their two-game winning streak snapped and the Colorado Rapids extended their home unbeaten streak to 23 games. Jonathan Lewis scored the game’s only goal and the Sounders couldn’t find the equalizer in the 1-0 loss.

RAPIDS 1, SOUNDERS 0: Jonathan Lewis was credited with a goal on a sequence that left a few scratching their heads. The most egregious of the potential infractions came when Lewis appeared to be in an offside position at the point Diego Rubin shot. Stefan Frei’s save deflected off Yeimar and into the path of Lewis.

LINEUPS: The Seattle Sounders went back to a three-back lineup, but still featured eight of their ideal XI players. The most notable player to get the night off was Nicolás Lodeiro, who remained in Seattle to be with his wife as she gives birth to the family’s third child. Jackson Ragen took Lodeiro’s spot in the lineup.

It was only about a week ago that the Seattle Sounders were tied for the fewest points in all of MLS. With a win against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, it’s at least possible that the Sounders could close out the week in a playoff position.

While that would require some results elsewhere to go their way, the bigger picture shows that the Sounders seem to have found their footing after struggling to balance Concacaf Champions League and the MLS regular season through the season’s first two-plus months.

A big part of those struggles was due to heavy rotation in the starting lineup. Although the Sounders are guaranteed to use their 11th group of starters in as many games, head coach Brian Schmetzer hinted that it’s likely to be a similar group as the one that featured in wins over Minnesota United and the Houston Dynamo.

Notes

Although the Sounders’ 22 wins over the Rapids is the most of any MLS team against any opponent since 2009, the Sounders are just 1-2-2 against Colorado in their last five meetings.

The Rapids come into this game with a 22-match home unbeaten streak, the fifth-longest in MLS history.

Raúl Ruidíaz’s goal against the Dynamo was his 52nd of his MLS career, trailing only Carlos Vela (55) and Josef Martinez (53) in that timespan.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Colorado

OUT: Lucas Esteves (suspension); Auston Trusty (suspension); Braian Galvan (R knee); Aboubacar Keita (R knee); Oliver Larraz (R leg)

QUESTIONABLE - Gyasi Zardes (hamstring)

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (ACL tear), Alex Roldan (suspension)

Officials

REF: Timothy Ford; AR1: Jeremy Hanson; AR2: Ian Anderson; 4TH: Chris Ruska; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Gjovalin Bori

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 5:08 PM PT

Venue: Dicks Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colo.

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Lineups

This is Seattle Sounders at Colorado Rapids; watch with us

