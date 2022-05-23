Major Link Soccer: AC Milan come out on top

This weekend represented the end of more than a couple of leagues. In England and Italy, though, the title and multiple meaningful league places were determined on the final day. Liverpool and Manchester City’s title race was decided by a three-goal burst in the span of five minutes from the sky blue squad. Leeds secured their place in the Premier League for one more season with a goal from an MLS draft pick, and AC Milan claimed their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Seattle

I have a new favorite softball team. I didn’t have an old favorite, but I do have a new one. Seattle-based softball team, the ‘Pronouns,’ go hard for inclusion - Outsports

A Megan Rapinoe halftime substitute appearance created chances and excitement, but it wasn’t enough to get the winner. Match Recap: OL Reign Earn Third Draw of the Season — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

I think they should have at least looked into playing without a goalkeeper and having 11 outfield players. Vancouver Whitecaps sign two goalkeepers on short-term loans

Milwaukee is looking to add a new soccer stadium to host a potential USL Championship team. Eyes on Milwaukee: Soccer Stadium, Concert Venue Planned For Downtown » Urban Milwaukee

RSL went down 0-1 in the first minute, but managed to come back and claim the win over Montreal. Cordova, Glad lift RSL to 2-1 comeback over Montreal - RSL Soapbox

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

With a group of founders including Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, and Billie Jean King, Angel City seems poised for greatness. 7 Questions With Eniola Aluko, the Woman Changing Pro Soccer With Angel City FC | Vogue

Tyler Lussi talks about how her transition from the front line to the back line has gone. Q&A: Tyler Lussi

Barcelona have not yet vanquished Lyon, the European powerhouse they’ve sought to replace, and Lyon proved again what a tough task that is. Women's Champions League final: Lyon are a cut above the rest, which Barcelona learned the hard way

Barcelona were simply unmatched last year, but in this year’s final OL set out to reassert themselves as the best around. Amandine Henry’s goal crowns the UWCL final - All For XI

Lyon turned Turin into Barcelona’s private hell. Barcelona 1-3 Olympique Lyonnais: When precision fails - All For XI

Chivas will host the second leg of the final with a 4-2 lead and possibly only 90 minutes separating them from the title. Liga MX Femenil 2022 Clausura Final match recap: Pachuca 2, Chivas de Guadalajara 4 - FMF State Of Mind

There may have been some controversy about the goal, but Christen Press forced Angel City over the line for a 1-0 win. Non-stop Press-ure: Angel City FC 1, KC Current 0 - Angels on Parade

Houston traveled to Portland and handed the Thorns their first league loss of the season. Match Recap: Goals from Daly, Schmidt propel Houston to victory over Portland | National Women's Soccer League

Headed back to the FA WSL, Liverpool are trying to strengthen. Liverpool FC Women Interested In Shanice Van De Sanden And Eartha Cumings - The Liverpool Offside

Wednesday’s Reign opponent drops to 0-3-1, -6. KC Current Fall to Angel City FC - The Blue Testament

USA

Dempsey still has a soft spot for the song, as do many soccer fans in this country. How Clint Dempsey’s childhood in Nacogdoches inspired the USMNT’s 2006 hype video ‘Don’t Tread’ - The Athletic

FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week’s landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement | AP News

FIFA’s “Player of the Century” Michelle Akers explains the range of emotions she feels after the landmark agreement that has put the US Women’s and Men’s soccer teams on equal pay footing. What has FIFA's 'Player of the Century' both excited and pissed off?

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan both get the call, along with a couple inclusions from the USYNT obsessive archives: Malik Tillman and Haji Wright. Gregg Berhalter calls in 27-man USMNT roster for June matches - Stars and Stripes FC

Crystal Dunn has given birth, to a child named Marcel. Mother and child are both safe and sound, as far as we know. USWNT star Crystal Dunn gives birth to baby boy

Despite being given a call-up by Poland for Nations League, Gaga Slonina has declared he intends to keep his national team allegiances with the US. Gaga Slonina opts for USMNT over Poland: "My heart is American" | MLSSoccer.com

Global men’s soccer

The news out of Haiti is horrific. This obviously impacts more than men’s football, it is a despicable and disgusting abuse that should not go unpunished. Hell on earth - Josimarfootball.com

Thiago could almost certainly fix a jukebox or vending machine by hitting it, and probably takes meeting from his “office” in the bathroom. He’s just that cool. Thiago remains the cool ball-playing scamp whether Liverpool are hot or cold | Liverpool | The Guardian

Pitch invasions are a serious problem that needs to be addressed. Authorities searching for solutions after pitch invasions cause disquiet | Football violence | The Guardian

Kylian Mbappe isn’t going anywhere, as PSG back up multiple Brinks trucks to retain his services. Mbappe snubs Real Madrid to sign PSG contract extension

They only just missed out on the title, but Liverpool’s still got one more trophy within reach. Henderson Disappointed But “It’s Not Over Yet” - The Liverpool Offside

AC Milan are Serie A champions for the first time in over a decade. AC Milan claim Serie A title in style, downing Sassuolo 3-0 to win first Scudetto in a decade - CBSSports.com

They left it late, but Leeds are staying up. Leeds United achieve Premier League survival in 2-1 win at Brentford - Through It All Together

Aston Villa couldn’t even do this one solid for the world. MANCHESTER CITY ARE BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND QMR - Bitter and Blue

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was attacked by Manchester City “fans” during the pitch invasion following team’s title win. Steven Gerrard furious as Aston Villa player 'attacked by Man City fans' after Etihad pitch invasion - Birmingham Live

Culture

The role-playing game has never been more popular, and players seem to be getting more out of it than ever before. Dungeons & Dragons Moves Beyond Nerd Culture - The New York Times

