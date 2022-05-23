Seattle Sounders traveled to Colorado to wrap up a three-match week, but were unable to come away with a victory, unlike in their previous two. Seattle looked to be the stronger team in the opening stanza, but couldn’t convert that into goals. Colorado came out of the break with a spark, and early sub Jonathan Lewis poked home the only goal of the match in the 50th minute. Seattle made a variety of attacking subs, but couldn’t get things turned around.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance