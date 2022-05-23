Rapids vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Coming off two wins earlier in the week, the Seattle Sounders never seemed to find their rhythm and lost to the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Sunday. The Rapids got a goal somewhat controversially through Jonathan Lewis and were let off the hook by a questionable decision by the center referee to overlook a VAR recommendation for a penalty.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Colorado Rapids 1
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Referee: Tim Ford
Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Ian Anderson
Fourth Official: Chris Ruska
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivera
Attendance: 14,923
Weather: 55 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
COL – Jonathan Lewis 50’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 45’+1’
SEA – Yeimar (caution) 46’
COL – Keegan Rosenberry (caution) 53’
COL – Bryan Acosta (caution) 71’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Kelyn Rowe (Fredy Montero 73’), Yeimar (Léo Chú 58’), Xavier Arreaga (Jimmy Medranda 73’), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 80’), Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris (Will Bruin 80’); Raúl Ruidíaz
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Ethan Dobbelaere
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 10
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 3
Colorado Rapids – William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour; Mark-Anthony Kaye (Jonathan Lewis 40’), Jack Price (Gustavo Vallecilla 90’+6’), Bryan Acosta (Collen Warner 80’), Anthony Markanich; Diego Rubio (Max 90’+6’), Michael Barrios (Nicolas Mezquida 81’)
Substitutes not used: Clint Irwin, Drew Moor, Sebastian Anderson, Darren Yapi
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 2
