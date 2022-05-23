Rapids vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Coming off two wins earlier in the week, the Seattle Sounders never seemed to find their rhythm and lost to the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Sunday. The Rapids got a goal somewhat controversially through Jonathan Lewis and were let off the hook by a questionable decision by the center referee to overlook a VAR recommendation for a penalty.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Colorado Rapids 1

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Referee: Tim Ford

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Ian Anderson

Fourth Official: Chris Ruska

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivera

Attendance: 14,923

Weather: 55 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

COL – Jonathan Lewis 50’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 45’+1’

SEA – Yeimar (caution) 46’

COL – Keegan Rosenberry (caution) 53’

COL – Bryan Acosta (caution) 71’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Kelyn Rowe (Fredy Montero 73’), Yeimar (Léo Chú 58’), Xavier Arreaga (Jimmy Medranda 73’), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 80’), Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris (Will Bruin 80’); Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Ethan Dobbelaere

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3

Colorado Rapids – William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour; Mark-Anthony Kaye (Jonathan Lewis 40’), Jack Price (Gustavo Vallecilla 90’+6’), Bryan Acosta (Collen Warner 80’), Anthony Markanich; Diego Rubio (Max 90’+6’), Michael Barrios (Nicolas Mezquida 81’)

Substitutes not used: Clint Irwin, Drew Moor, Sebastian Anderson, Darren Yapi

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2