Major Link Soccer: Kylian Mbappe stayed at PSG for a “sporting project”

MLS

The 2022 MLS season is rounding out its third month of existence, and with the June international break looming but not quite here yet, the reality of the grind has really hit home. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 12 & 13? | MLSSoccer.com

He sprinkled in an “allegedly” and just enough other qualifiers to give himself a plausible out. Jim Curtin addresses Brenden Aaronson-Leeds reports, Union’s sell-on windfall | MLSSoccer.com

Ochoa’s departure seems written in stone — but why? Making sense of the David Ochoa rumors - RSL Soapbox

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) renewed its longstanding commercial partnership with Soccer United Marketing through ‘28. SUM renews deal with Mexican National Team

North Carolina Courage defender Merritt Mathias aired out some of her frustrations with her club as she reflected on a tumultuous period. Merritt Mathias has struggled with NC Courage decisions

World

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin revealed that talking saved his life as he endured his ‘most difficult times’ this season. Everton’s Calvert-Lewin reveals ‘talking saved my life’ during injury-hit season | Everton | The Guardian

Five years after winning their first-ever title in the 2017 Apertura, Chivas repeated history against Pachuca — who was their opponent in 2017 — and claimed a 4-3 aggregate win. History repeated: Chivas wins Liga MX Femenil Clausura over Pachuca, 4-3 – Equalizer Soccer

The Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward opens up on her drug and alcohol addiction, and how she found a way back. Clare Shine: ‘I want people to look at my mistakes and not make the same ones’ | Women's football | The Guardian

Merseyside police concluded their inquiries but the Crystal Palace manager warned the FA that incidents during pitch invasions have ‘happened too often in the last couple of weeks’. Patrick Vieira not facing criminal charges for kick at Everton pitch invader | Crystal Palace | The Guardian

Lyon and Australia's worst fears were confirmed, with Ellie Carpenter suffering a serious knee injury in the Women's Champions League final. Carpenter's torn ACL rocks Matildas with World Cup looming

The relegated club need a new manager and will lose several players this summer, but keeping their captain Ben Mee is crucial. Burnley fans fear bleak future with players leaving and debts to repay | Burnley | The Guardian

Five things we learned from this season’s Champions League triumph by the French club over Barcelona. Lyon’s one-club mentality raises the bar in the women’s European game | Lyon Women | The Guardian

Ex-Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher said he was accidentally headbutted by Ruben Dias' father during Manchester City's thrilling title celebrations. Oasis star Noel Gallagher headbutted by Ruben Dias' dad in Manchester City title celebrations

In winning four titles in five seasons, Pep Guardiola has transformed English football - but he has also evolved during that time, writes Guillem Balague. Man City win Premier League title: How English football changed Pep Guardiola - BBC Sport

Mark Carey uses data to provide an alternative review of the season, from Leeds' crazy sprinting to Norwich's woeful long-range shooting. Premier League winners and losers: set pieces, sprinting, nutmegging and fouling - The Athletic

The government is set to approve Chelsea's £4.25bn sale in the next 24 hours but the deal still has "major hurdles to overcome", BBC Sport learns. Chelsea deal 'still has major hurdles to overcome' Whitehall source tells BBC Sport - BBC Sport

Barcelona will target midfielders Ruben Neves or Martin Zubimendi should Frenkie de Jong leave the club this summer, sources have told ESPN. Barcelona eye Ruben Neves, Martin Zubimendi as potential Frenkie de Jong replacement - sources

Kylian Mbappe said Paris Saint-Germain's "sporting project" rather than money convinced him to snub Real Madrid and sign a new deal at the club. Kylian Mbappe on rejecting Real Madrid - My decision based on PSG's 'sporting project,' not money

Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years on Monday with a bus parade through the city's streets packed with fans. Manchester City paint town blue with Premier League title bus parade

Palmeiras announced a deal with 15-year-old Brazilian Endrick on Monday, with the teenage sensation set to sign his first pro contract. Brazil youngster Endrick, 15, to sign first pro contract with Palmeiras

Erik ten Hag says he is not risking his managerial reputation by taking the Manchester United job. Erik Ten Hag says taking Manchester United job is not a risk to his reputation - BBC Sport

Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to nine offences, including seven rapes, at Chester Crown Court. Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to rapes - BBC News

How false hopes and claims of missing millions have hurt a football-mad city. Bangor City: The pop star, the football club and the Mafia link - BBC News

What’s on TV?

11:30 AM - Dynamo Dresden vs Kaiserslautern - Bundesliga 2 - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Tenerife vs Sporting de Huelva - Copa de la Reina - ESPN+

6:00 PM - New Mexico United vs Phoenix Rising - USL Championship - ESPN+