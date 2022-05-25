Major Link Soccer: Klopp named LMA manager of the year

Puget Sound

A five match unbeaten run sees Defiance vault up the MLS NEXT Pro leaderboard. Tacoma Defiance rise to No. 2 in Week 9 MLS NEXT Pro Power Rankings | Tacoma Defiance

Welcome to another week of MLS Power Rankings, where the numbers are made up and the rationale doesn’t matter. Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13 | MLSSoccer.com

The Henry Kit.



A collaboration with local artist Henry and a celebration of community, soccer, and art.



More info on the collaboration and how to get your kit today: https://t.co/NlBOkAjrCv pic.twitter.com/THJLyZ29az — Ballard FC (@GoBallardFC) May 24, 2022

MLS / US men’s club soccer

There’s intrigue aplenty as the US Open Cup enters its Round of 16 on Wednesday night, with 13 MLS teams left standing, including derby showdowns, potential Cupsets, rematches and more across the eight games. US Open Cup: What awaits MLS teams in the Round of 16? | MLSSoccer.com

The video review system in MLS moved to a centralized Video Operations Room last weekend. Centralized VAR system implemented in Week 10 – Professional Referee Organization

Aaronson is still drawing looks from the likes of Red Bull Salzburg. Paxten Aaronson reportedly drawing more interest abroad - Brotherly Game

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Coming to The Banc this summer. Angel City FC announce friendly vs. Tigres Feminil on August 10 - Angels on Parade

Two years ago, WSU’s Elyse Bennett wasn’t even thinking about a future in professional soccer. Now, she’s quickly lighting up the league. Elyse Bennett wasn’t going to turn pro. Now, she looks like she’s been here all along – Equalizer Soccer

NWSL coaches and players have hammered the league for failing to protect its players from bad refereeing, but fixing it will take time and money. ‘Absolute madness’: NWSL’s poor refereeing and dangerous play criticized, but no quick fixes in sight | ESPN

A FIFA-appointed expert in women’s football has been cleared of charges of sexual harassment directed at players as young as 14. FIFA judges clear women’s coach of sexual harassment charges | ESPN

The Frenchman is accused of unprofessional behaviour towards players after complaint was made — club say they take the situation very seriously. PSG suspend women’s coach Didier Olle-Nicolle after accusations of inappropriate behaviour | The Telegraph

World men’s club soccer

Leeds are wasting no time. Leeds United close in on £24m deal for Brenden Aaronson - Through It All Together

The message “Manchester United are rubbish” appeared on screen during a news broadcast on Tuesday. BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appears on screen - BBC News

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers Association’s manager of the year. Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss named LMA manager of the year - BBC Sport

Fan disorder seen at recent football matches is a “reflection of where we are as a country at the moment”, says England manager Gareth Southgate. Pitch invasions & violence: England boss Gareth Southgate says issue a “reflection” of the country - BBC Sport

Tottenham’s majority shareholders ENIC Sports Inc announced they will be putting an extra £150m into the club. Tottenham to get £150m boost after Champions League qualification - BBC Sport

Carlo Ancelotti said he “respects the decision” of Kylian Mbappe to turn down Real Madrid in favour of staying at Paris Saint-Germain. Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe rejecting Real Madrid: I respect the decision | ESPN

Mbappe said Liverpool were one of the clubs he spoke to before deciding to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe reveals Liverpool talks before PSG extension | ESPN

The Premier League has approved the £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea with the consortium, led by US businessman Todd Boehly, passing its owners’ and directors’ test. Chelsea: Premier League approves takeover deal from Todd Boehly consortium - BBC Sport

12:00 PM: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (Copa de la Reina) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Roma vs. Feyenoord (Europa Conference League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

4:00 PM: Orlando City vs. Inter Miami (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

4:00 PM: Louisville City vs. Nashville SC (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: NYCFC vs. New England Revolution (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Minnesota United vs. Union Omaha (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

5:30 PM: Sporting KC vs. Houston Dynamo (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: OL Reign vs. KC Current (NWSL) — Paramount+

7:30 PM: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

7:30 PM: Sacramento Republic vs. San Jose Earthquakes (US Open Cup) — ESPN+