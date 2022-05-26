Major Link Soccer: Omaha cupsets Minnesota

Union Omaha shocks Minnesota United, advances to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
Joseph Brito's goal in the 51st minute proved to be the game-winner as the Owls took down the Loons 2-1.
Open Cup results
Orlando City 1(4) - Inter Miami 1(2)
Louisville City 1 - Nashville SC 2
New York City FC 1 - New England Revolution 0
New York Red Bulls 3 - Charlotte FC 1
Minnesota United 1 - Union Omaha 2
Sporting KC 2 - Houston Dynamo 1
Sacramento Republic 2 - San Jose Earthquakes 0
LA Galaxy 3 - LAFC 1
Canadian Championship results
CF Montreal 3 - Forge FC 0
Cavalry FC 1(3) - Vancouver Whitecaps 1(5)
MLS
Toronto FC to host CF Montréal in 2022 Canadian Championship semi-finals - Waking The Red
A rematch of last year’s final will come in this year’s semi-final.
Report: CF Montréal’s Djordje Mihailovic Receiving Heavy Interest in Europe - Mount Royal Soccer
So. Man. Teams. Interested.
Full Time: Experienced Red Bulls Side Teaches Charlotte FC a U.S. Open Cup Lesson | Charlotte FC
Charlotte comes to Seattle on Sunday
Other men’s club soccer
Revealed: government did encourage Premier League to approve Newcastle takeover | Newcastle United | The Guardian
Boris Johnson’s government worked for months to encourage the Premier League to approve the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle.
EU Commission satisfied with guarantees for Chelsea sale proceeds - We Ain't Got No History
Approvals upon approvals
UK Government approve Chelsea sale, issue licence for Boehly takeover - We Ain't Got No History
IT’S HAPPENING
USL League One Team of the Week – Week 8
Ibarra continues to make the Team of the Week in League One
Women’s club soccer
'Oakland Soul' to become city's women's soccer team
Oakland Roots announced Tuesday a new addition to the club: a women's soccer team. 'Oakland Soul' will debut in 2023.
With 3,000 owners and $1 million, Minnesota Aurora aims to rewrite the ownership playbook – Equalizer Soccer ($)
What can the soccer world (even NWSL?) learn from an amateur women's team?
Chelsea sweep Women’s Super League end of season awards - We Ain't Got No History
Player, manager, goal of the season
National team soccer
Herdman names CanMNT squad for upcoming friendly vs. Iran, Nations League tests – Canadian Premier League
Puget Sound culture
Best of 425 2022 | Best of 425 | 425magazine.com
Bellevue dominates the 425, again
The Best of the South Sound 2022 | Best of the South Sound | southsoundmag.com
Winners hail from Olympia, Spanaway, Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, and beyond.
Tea Master – a new Background for D&D | Full Moon Storytelling
You are a server of fine teas. Maybe you worked in a tea shop, or were a tea merchant, or were the tea master for a noble estate. You prepare teas and small bites of food for the thinking peoples in the area. This can be as simple as a cuppa or an elaborate ritual.
What to Watch
It’s a light day for soccer. Which feels weird. You either need the deepest of deep cable or really want to see some Euro U17 on TUDN.
3:00 PM PT — Libertad vs The Strongest in Copa Libertadores action on BeIn Sports and Fanatiz. THE STRONGEST.
7:00 PM PT — Atlas vs Pachuca in Liga MX action on Univision and TUDN. Broadcast Mexican soccer is a midweek blessing.
Loading comments...