Union Omaha shocks Minnesota United, advances to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Joseph Brito's goal in the 51st minute proved to be the game-winner as the Owls took down the Loons 2-1.

Open Cup results

Orlando City 1(4) - Inter Miami 1(2)

Louisville City 1 - Nashville SC 2

New York City FC 1 - New England Revolution 0

New York Red Bulls 3 - Charlotte FC 1

Minnesota United 1 - Union Omaha 2

Sporting KC 2 - Houston Dynamo 1

Sacramento Republic 2 - San Jose Earthquakes 0

LA Galaxy 3 - LAFC 1

Canadian Championship results

CF Montreal 3 - Forge FC 0

Cavalry FC 1(3) - Vancouver Whitecaps 1(5)

MLS

A rematch of last year’s final will come in this year’s semi-final.

So. Man. Teams. Interested.

Charlotte comes to Seattle on Sunday

Other men’s club soccer

Boris Johnson’s government worked for months to encourage the Premier League to approve the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle.

Approvals upon approvals

IT’S HAPPENING

Ibarra continues to make the Team of the Week in League One

Women’s club soccer

Oakland Roots announced Tuesday a new addition to the club: a women's soccer team. 'Oakland Soul' will debut in 2023.

What can the soccer world (even NWSL?) learn from an amateur women's team?

Player, manager, goal of the season

National team soccer

Puget Sound culture

Bellevue dominates the 425, again

Winners hail from Olympia, Spanaway, Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, and beyond.

You are a server of fine teas. Maybe you worked in a tea shop, or were a tea merchant, or were the tea master for a noble estate. You prepare teas and small bites of food for the thinking peoples in the area. This can be as simple as a cuppa or an elaborate ritual.

