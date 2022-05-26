Sounders Primeblue jerseys unveiled ahead of Protect Our Planet Match

The Seattle Sounders will be sporting a different look from either of the kits the team’s worn so far in 2022 when they host Charlotte FC on Sunday, May 29. Both teams will be wearing their Primeblue kits, part of Adidas and MLS’s collaboration with Parley making jerseys using recycled ocean plastic. This marks the fifth time that the Sounders have participated in the program since the initial launch that included only four teams in 2017 - there were no Parley kits in 2020.

This year’s Primeblue kits include a white kit with “Glow Pink” accents that are a sort of peach color with a metallic finish, as well as the “Semi Night Flash” kit with scarlet accents that the Sounders will be wearing. “Semi Night Flash” is either a blue-ish purple or a purple-y blue. Both colorways feature an almost abstract geometric pattern intended to evoke moving water - you know, like waves in the deep ocean. The pattern has some slight leopard-y vibes to it, but the overall effect works. This is probably the best looking version of the Primeblue/Parley kits, although the blurple and red combo is a little jarring, but it’s definitely the coolest looking design so far.

These kits have evolved in look and design since first being introduced back in 2017. The current iteration promises to be made of a minimum of 40% recycled material, and includes a yarn that contains “50% Parley Ocean Plastic” according to the product description from Adidas, along with a 100% recycled polyester fabric.

The Primeblue kits, and the mission that they represent, is well aligned with one of the four social impact pillars of the Sounders: Protect Our Planet. With that in mind, the team will be wearing their Primeblue kits on May 29 for what they’ve made their Protect Our Planet match. The match will include activations around the stadium from organizations like EarthGen, Forterra and the Washington Department of Ecology, as well as EarthGen Executive Director Meredith Lohr leading the stadium in “Scarves Up!” Additionally, the Wing Luke Museum will have a pop-up installation on the history of redlining, its broad, global impacts on people of color, and the response to it that has helped to shape Seattle.