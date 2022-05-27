Five reasons you should make Sunday a two-match day

For the first time this year, OL Reign and the Seattle Sounders host matches at Lumen Field on the same day. It’s not a traditional doubleheader — there are more than four hours between one match’s conclusion and the other’s kickoff — but fans still have the opportunity to watch Seattle’s two pro soccer teams at home on the same day.

OL Reign kick off at 12 PM PT, while the Sounders match starts at 6:30 PM (with kickoff closer to 6:55 PM since this is an FS1 match).

Here are five reasons you should consider making it a two-match day at Lumen Field.

Check out two expansion clubs

Both OL Reign and the Seattle Sounders are taking on expansion clubs that are new to the league this year. The Reign face a dynamic San Diego Wave team that is now home to former Reign players Kristen McNabb, Jodie Taylor, Christen Westphal, and Katie Johnson. The Sounders face Charlotte FC, which features former Sounders Academy and Tacoma Defiance player Chris Hegardt. It’s always fun to see how our Seattle soccer teams match up against new talent — it’s even more fun to watch them win against expansion clubs.

OL Reign face the league’s top team

San Diego Wave currently sits at the top of the league table with a 4-1-0 (W-L-D) record. The expansion club averages 1.6 goals per match and has conceded just two goals in five games. They’re playing some entertaining soccer.

But here’s a little insider’s note: OL Reign have already faced San Diego twice in the Challenge Cup, a league tournament that was held ahead of the regular season. The Reign earned a 3-1 win at home and a 1-1 draw on the road. They have the tools to take on this San Diego club — and have whipped in 20 shots each of the last two games — which should make for an incredible match.

While Charlotte isn’t at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference, they are sitting in 7th place at the moment with a 5-7-1 record.

Bring your kids to watch Alex Morgan (+ more!)

There is no shortage of incredible players in the NWSL who have world-class talent. But I’m not going to dance around the topic: Alex Morgan is a household name and World Cup champion. She draws crowds. She’s also playing some of her best soccer right now. Morgan leads the league in goals scored. She already has six goals in five matches. Three of them were penalties, but a goal’s a goal, and Morgan also leads the league in shots per match.

A look at all four of Alex Morgan's goals from her stellar performance against Gotham. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6G0g5FYvSn — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) May 8, 2022

The Wave have other U.S. Women’s National Team players — like Abby Dahlkemper and Naomi Girma — along with emerging talents like Taylor Kornieck and Amirah Ali, and international stars like Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, Swedish forward Sofia Jakobsson, and Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond.

Come to Lumen Field to watch the Reign hold Morgan and the rest of her teammates scoreless.

Take time to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

OL Reign is home to three players with Asian American and Pacific Islander backgrounds, Ally Watt, Sam Hiatt, and Olivia Van der Jagt. The club will be celebrating their players and AAPI community members at the match. Join them in this celebration as AAPI Heritage Month comes to a close.

For #AANHPIMonth we're cheering on @SamHiatt16 and @AllyMWatt ⚽



Both Sam and Ally are both proud Filipino Americans and professional soccer players for @OLReign. With everything they have achieved, they are both an inspiration to many AANHPI youth!https://t.co/Bf4yjZA8uo pic.twitter.com/SKL3NnpPW1 — Our Stories Are Your Stories (@OSAYS_AANHPI) May 12, 2022

With a few hours between the end of the Reign match and the start of the Sounders game, you’ll have some time to explore the city. Here’s one way to spend your time: Head to the Wing Luke Museum, which has a mission to “connect everyone to the dynamic history, cultures, and art of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders through vivid storytelling and inspiring experiences to advance racial and social equity.” The museum is open until 5 PM on Sunday and offers a great way to honor AAPI Heritage Month.

While you’re in the neighborhood, explore some of the small businesses that OL Reign players visited last week in the Chinatown-International District.

Avoid the traffic rush, easy parking

Whether you drive to Lumen Field or take public transportation, you’ll have an easier time getting down there for OL Reign’s match at noon. With free parking on Sunday, you’ll have no issue finding all-day parking if you drive. Hopefully, the ride home is full of six-points-for-Seattle-soccer-clubs celebrations.

OL Reign host the San Diego Wave at Lumen Field at 12 PM PT on Sunday, with the match streaming on Paramount+ (U.S.) and Twitch (Canada/international). The Sounders host Charlotte FC at 6:30 PM PT. That match will air on FS1, and as a result, kickoff will be closer to 6:55 PM.