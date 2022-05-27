Sounders called into national team duty

At least four Seattle Sounders will join their respective national teams during the upcoming break. Jordan Morris (United States), Nouhou (Cameroon), Cristian Roldan (USA) and Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) have already been officially named to rosters, while Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) is expected to be. The only Sounders match that will be affected is against the Vancouver Whitecaps on June 14, which was one of two matches that had to be rescheduled to accommodate Concacaf Champions League play.

Notably not called into their national teams were Alex Roldan (El Salvador) and Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), while Reed Baker-Whiting was called into the United States U19 team.

The United States plays two friendlies (Morrocco on June 1 and Uruguay on June 5) and two Concacaf Nations League matches (Grenada on June 10 and El Salvador on June 14).

Slovakia has four UEFA Nations League matches. Belarus on June 3, Kazakhstan on June 6, Azerbaijan on June 10 and Kazakhstan again on June 13.

Ecuador has three friendlies (Nigeria on June 2, Mexico on June 5 and Cape Verde on June 11). Assuming he’s called in, it’s at least possible that Arreaga could be back in time for the Vancouver game.

Cameroon plays Burundi on June 8 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Their June 4 match against Kenya was canceled after Kenya was removed from the tournament due to a FIFA suspension for “political interference” in football operations. Nouhou may not actually miss any Sounders matches.