The Seattle Sounders face Charlotte FC for the first-ever time on Sunday, which starts a stretch of five straight home games. Charlotte has surprised many observers by getting off to a reasonably strong start, currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference. But that’s based almost entirely on their home form, as they’re just 0-5-1 on the road. That doesn’t even include a loss to the New York Red Bulls in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday, a match in which they used what was effectively their first-choice starting XI.
To add to Charlotte’s concerns, they’ll be without Designated Player Karol Świderski, who is with the Poland national team.
The Sounders, for their part, know this is a virtual must-win match. Not because the stakes are so high, but because it’s probably the most winnable of five straight upcoming home games. The Sounders should have a full complement of starters available, a group that has gone 6-1-0 at home in all competitions this year.
Notes
- This will be the 10th time the Sounders have hosted an expansion team in their inaugural season. The Sounders are 4-1-4 in those previous meetings.
- Although the Sounders posted shutouts in 3 of 4 home CCL matches, they’ve not posted a shutout at home in their past seven in regular-season play. That’s the longest they’ve ever gone.
- Only two MLS expansion teams have posted more wins in their first 13 matches than Charlotte’s five. The Chicago Fire won 7 of their first 13 in 1998 and LAFC won 6 of 13 in 2018.
- Jordan Morris, Nouhou, Cristian Roldan and Albert Rusnák will all join their respective national teams following this match. Xavier Arreaga is also expected to be called in.
- Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte’s second-leading scorer with two goals. He has scored three times in six career appearances against the Sounders.
Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension
Seattle
OUT: João Paulo (ACL)
Charlotte
OUT: Vinicius Mello (left foot surgery); Adam Armour (left knee surgery); Yordy Reyna (left thigh injury); Pablo Sisniega (concussion); Karol Świderski (international call-up)
QUESTIONABLE: Christian Fuchs (right thigh injury); Chris Hegardt (left knee surgery); Harrison Afful (left lower leg injury)
Officials
REFEREE: Rosendo Mendoza; ASSISTANTS: Jeff Hosking, Mike Rottersman; FOURTH OFFICIAL: Victor Rivas; VAR: Edwin Jurisevic; AVAR: Eric Weisbrod
How to Watch
Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 6:55 PM
Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle
Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com
National English TV: FS1 (JP Dellacamera & Stu Holden)
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)
Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)
National Spanish TV: Fox Deportes
Lineups
Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.
