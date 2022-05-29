The Seattle Sounders face Charlotte FC for the first-ever time on Sunday, which starts a stretch of five straight home games. Charlotte has surprised many observers by getting off to a reasonably strong start, currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference. But that’s based almost entirely on their home form, as they’re just 0-5-1 on the road. That doesn’t even include a loss to the New York Red Bulls in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday, a match in which they used what was effectively their first-choice starting XI.

To add to Charlotte’s concerns, they’ll be without Designated Player Karol Świderski, who is with the Poland national team.

The Sounders, for their part, know this is a virtual must-win match. Not because the stakes are so high, but because it’s probably the most winnable of five straight upcoming home games. The Sounders should have a full complement of starters available, a group that has gone 6-1-0 at home in all competitions this year.

Notes

This will be the 10th time the Sounders have hosted an expansion team in their inaugural season. The Sounders are 4-1-4 in those previous meetings.

Although the Sounders posted shutouts in 3 of 4 home CCL matches, they’ve not posted a shutout at home in their past seven in regular-season play. That’s the longest they’ve ever gone.

Only two MLS expansion teams have posted more wins in their first 13 matches than Charlotte’s five. The Chicago Fire won 7 of their first 13 in 1998 and LAFC won 6 of 13 in 2018.

Jordan Morris, Nouhou, Cristian Roldan and Albert Rusnák will all join their respective national teams following this match. Xavier Arreaga is also expected to be called in.

Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte’s second-leading scorer with two goals. He has scored three times in six career appearances against the Sounders.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (ACL)

Charlotte

OUT: Vinicius Mello (left foot surgery); Adam Armour (left knee surgery); Yordy Reyna (left thigh injury); Pablo Sisniega (concussion); Karol Świderski (international call-up)

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Fuchs (right thigh injury); Chris Hegardt (left knee surgery); Harrison Afful (left lower leg injury)

Officials

REFEREE: Rosendo Mendoza; ASSISTANTS: Jeff Hosking, Mike Rottersman; FOURTH OFFICIAL: Victor Rivas; VAR: Edwin Jurisevic; AVAR: Eric Weisbrod

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 6:55 PM

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com

National English TV: FS1 (JP Dellacamera & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: Fox Deportes

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

China (Closed-Circuit TV): Star Sports

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Nova Sport (Czech Republic)

Georgia: Silk Sport

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Poland: Polsat

South Korea: Coupang Play

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C-More

Ukraine: Football 1

United Kingdom & Ireland: Free Sports

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

