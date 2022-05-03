Major Link Soccer: Fulham clinch the top spot in the EFL Championship

Seattle

The New York native is now OL Reign’s starting goalkeeper and she’s ready to give it all for her team. For Phallon Tullis-Joyce, the time is now - All For XI

Even almost 10 years after that fateful night, Nat Borchers’ voice still dipped and dropped an octave or two as the painful memories flooded to the surface. What Seattle Sounders can learn from CCL Final woes of past MLS teams | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/USL

Maybe it was an MLS Cup hangover, maybe it was the exhausting CCL run, but NYCFC got off to a horrid start to 2022. They’ve turned that around. MLS Power Rankings: NYCFC continue climb up the order as Dallas stumbles

Two months down, six to go. Let’s take a look at everything from Atlanta’s set-piece misery to Dallas’s positional play mastery, as well as a monumental new stadium in Tennessee. Why I'm not yet sold on Austin, worrying signs for Atlanta, loving Nashville's new digs & more from Week 9 | MLSSoccer.com

Chicago Fire FC are on the verge of bringing winger Chris Mueller back to MLS, according to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio. The 25-year-old has been at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership. Report: Chicago Fire nearing MLS return for Chris Mueller after Hibs stay | MLSSoccer.com

Irvin Parra joins him as a former Sounder on the team of the week. Former Sounder Miguel Ibarra earns USL-League 1 Player of the Week

The historic home opener was more than just a match, it was the foundation for so much more. The dream of Angel City FC has become a reality - Angels on Parade

Better than Hamilton? Well… Hollywood comes to the NWSL / the NWSL comes to Hollywood - All For XI

USA

The NCAA has done away with OT in regular season college soccer play, and coaches have differing thoughts. NCAA OT changes met with mixed reaction | Top Drawer Soccer

Bayern Munich and Manchester City will play a July 23 exhibition match at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers confirmed on Monday. Bayern Munich, Manchester City to play at Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field

The U.S. Under-17 MNT is heading to Europe this week. Check out these five players to watch. Five players to watch with the U17 MNT | Club Soccer | Youth Soccer

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus’s plans to play a preseason tournament in the United States are at risk of collapse, sources have told ESPN. Super League rebels Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus' plans for U.S. tournament in danger - sources

World

Russia is barred from competing in this summer’s women’s Euro 2022 while Russian clubs will also be banned from Uefa competitions next season. Uefa announces further sanctions on Russian clubs and national teams amid Ukraine invasion - BBC Sport

Promoted Fulham clinch the Championship title in style in front of an emphatic Craven Cottage crowd with a 7-0 win over Luton Town. Fulham 7-0 Luton Town: Fulham clinch Championship title with emphatic Luton victory - BBC Sport

There have been 120 other attempts by 15 English clubs to win the quadruple since 1960 - Liverpool are now closer than any of them to a historic clean sweep. Liverpool quadruple bid: How the Reds are closer than any other English club to historic haul - BBC Sport

Fifa issues fines and bans but does not order any replays after several African World Cup play-off matches ended in controversy. World Cup 2022: Fifa sanctions six African FAs but no replays - BBC Sport

The Manchester City, England and Team GB goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has announced that she will retire at the end of the season at the age of 37. Karen Bardsley: Manchester City and England goalkeeper to retire | Manchester City Women | The Guardian

The super-agent Pini Zahavi has been suspended from acting as a player intermediary for two months after a Football Association investigation. Agent Pini Zahavi banned for two months by FA over false declaration | Soccer | The Guardian

Hundreds of people congregate at Ewood Park to mark end of holy month of Ramadan. Blackburn Rovers become first UK football club to host Eid prayers on pitch | Eid al-Fitr | The Guardian

Gianni Infantino may want to consider not speaking in public for awhile. Soccer news: FIFA president brushes off worker abuse in Qatar

FIFA got a first new American sponsor of the men’s World Cup in 11 years on Monday, signing a deal for this year’s tournament in Qatar with blockchain technology provider Algorand. The deal is also a “technical partnership” to help FIFA develop a digital assets strategy, soccer’s world body said. It could help FIFA market soccer-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs). FIFA blockchain deal is first new US WCup sponsor since 2011

Bayern Munich players are facing criticism for taking a short holiday in Ibiza after losing 3-1 to Mainz with the Bundesliga title already won. Bayern Munich players face scrutiny for Ibiza party trip

What’s on TV?

5:00 AM - Denmark v. Germany - UEFA U17 Women’s Championship - ESPN+

8:30 AM - France v. Finland - UEFA U17 Women’s Championship - ESPN+

11:00 AM - AFC Bournemouth v. Nottingham Forest - EFL Championship - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Norway v. Spain - UEFA U17 Women’s Championship - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Netherlands - UEFA U17 Women’s Championship - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Villarreal v. Liverpool (0-2 aggregate) - UEFA Champions League - CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+