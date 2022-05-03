Sounders anticipate sellout for CCL final

Arguably the biggest game in Seattle Sounders history will have a crowd fit for the moment. The Sounders announced on Tuesday that they’ve nearly sold out Lumen Field for Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions League final against Pumas UNAM, meaning there should be at least 68,000 fans on hand to potentially witness history.

Less than 1,000 tickets remain available at the time of publication, most of which were in a block of tickets were released today to the public via Concacaf. Additionally, as part of Sounders FC’s commitment to affordably priced tickets, 200 seats are being released at a price of $19.74 to area students. Those tickets will be released on matchday at the Lumen Field box office, beginning at 4:30 PM PT and are available to on a first-come, first-served basis to students with a valid student ID.

While the Sounders will likely fall just short of their own attendance record of 69,247 that they set in the 2019 MLS Cup, this will be a new CCL record. The current record of 66,208 was set by Club America when they hosted CS Herediano in the 2014-15 semifinals at Estadio Azteca.

This will also be the second-most people to ever watch a Sounders home game at Lumen Field, and the ninth time the team has topped 60,000. The Sounders are 7-0-1 in those previous eight matches.