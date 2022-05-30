Major Link Soccer: Real royalty in Madrid

The weekend was dominated by the Men’s UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC. The game proved to be yet another jewel in Real’s crown, but the actual match was in no small part overshadowed by the chaos and violence outside the stadium as fans struggled to gain entry and Liverpool supporters were tear gassed by riot police. In Seattle, both OL Reign and the Seattle Sounders played home games several hours apart at Lumen Field, and both sides grabbed impressive wins. The leagues that they both play in had plenty more drama in store. Now, in the men’s game, it’s time for the international break.

Seattle

Five numbers that highlight success of Tacoma Defiance in 2022. By The Numbers: Analyzing Tacoma Defiance's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro | Tacoma Defiance

A Rose Lavelle header secured the win, just like Laura Harvey drew it up! Match Recap: OL Reign Wipe Out San Diego Wave to Remain Undefeated at Home — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Late drama and a Ruidíaz golazo secured another three points at home. RECAP: Sounders secure three massive points with late comeback win over Charlotte FC | Seattle Sounders

Even a little Little is still a lot of good. OL Reign Sign Midfielder Kim Little — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

USMNT’s Kellyn Acosta wrote this in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Being Japanese-American by Kellyn Acosta | The Players’ Tribune

A new rights deal is over due, and it’s leaving a lot of folks in limbo. Clock ticking for MLS rights deal as local broadcasters concerned

No, not every keeper with Indy XI has Sounders ties, just Meredith and Tor Saunders (the former Sounders Academy keeper is on loan from Indy to Chattanooga Red Wolves). Indy acquires goalkeeper Bryan Meredith on loan from Nashville

New England’s number 9 seems like he may have played his last game for the club. Reports: New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa to join Ligue 1's RC Lens | MLSSoccer.com

The weekend in MLS was full of wild and crazy happenings. Seattle's CCL hangover, Galaxy go nuclear, Miami find their mojo & more from Week 14 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/ Women’s soccer

With insight from former national team player and NWSL veteran McCall Zerboni, we explore what the USWNT’s historic CBA and equal pay fight means NWSL players. What does the USWNT collective bargaining agreement mean for the NWSL? - All For XI

After 10 years with the LA Lakers, Allison Howard aims to help grow the Current and the NWSL as a whole. Kansas City Current’s new president targets global scale for the NWSL - The Athletic

Two stoppage time goals secured a point for Orlando. The Orlando Pride embody pure NWSL After Dark energy - All For XI

USA

Another GK not named Stefan Frei gets a look for the upcoming international fixtures. Zack Steffen withdraws, Sean Johnson added to USMNT June roster - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

A historic Courtois performance and Real Madrid’s defense and counterattacks earn the 14th Champions League for Los Blancos. Immediate Reaction: Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid (2022 Champions League Final) - Managing Madrid

The captain raised the 14th Champions League to the skies and confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer. Marcelo: “This was my last game for Real Madrid, to end like this gives me immense joy” - Managing Madrid

The legendary midfielder won his fifth Champions League last night. Modric: “There’s nothing bigger than Real Madrid” - Managing Madrid

Following Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid, I try to make sense of the emotional impact of a loss that was also a disaster off the pitch due to the failings of the authorities. Unpacking the Emotional Toll of Losing the Champions League Final - The Liverpool Offside

The Reds are already looking ahead to next year’s challenge after falling to Real Madrid. Klopp To The Devastated Liverpool Fans: Book The Hotel For Next Year’s CL Final - The Liverpool Offside

Some times you just can’t fight against destiny. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Champions League Final Loss To Real Madrid - The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool fans with tickets for the Champions League final were treated like cattle by French police - now UEFA must act, not divert blame. UEFA Champions League final: The real story of the carnage Liverpool fans faced in Paris | Football | Metro News

There was no getting past Thibaut Courtois in Paris. Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 1 - Recap: Liverpool Fall to Real Madrid in Champions League Final - The Liverpool Offside

Culture

There’s a new king in the Sports x D&D charity sphere. Guess Dave’s going to have to go bigger next time. Johnny Stanton, Myles Garrett play Dungeons & Dragons for Red Nose Day

What’s on TV today?

12:00 PM - Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville (NWSL) - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Ballard FC vs. Only Town (USL League 2) - Eleven Sports

4:00 PM - Internacional vs. Atletico Mineiro (Brasileirão) - Paramount+