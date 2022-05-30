Seattle Sounders hosted expansion side Charlotte FC and, after giving us a bit of a scare, came away winners. The Sounders were dominant in the opening 15 minutes, creating chances through dynamic attacking movement. Then, Charlotte’s goal came, and things went a bit flat. Jordan Morris had at least one chance he’ll want back, but made up for it in the second half, nodding home the equalizer from a deft left-footed Alex Roldan cross. Raúl Ruidíaz scored the winner off a set piece to complete the comeback.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance