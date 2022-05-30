Sounders vs. Charlotte FC: Highlights, stats and quotes

Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz each scored in the Seattle Sounders 2-1 win over Charlotte FC on Sunday. It was the Sounders' second straight come-from-behind win at Lumen Field and moved them to within two points of the playoff line with two games in hand.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Charlotte FC 1

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Jeff Hosking, Mike Rottersman

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 32,763

Weather: 50 degrees and rain

SCORING SUMMARY

CLT – Ben Bender 21’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Alex Roldan, Fredy Montero) 72’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz 80’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLT – Joseph Mora (caution) 35’

CLT – Andre Shinyashiki (caution) 47’

SEA – Jordan Morris (caution) 87’

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 90’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xaiver Arreaga, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Fredy Montero 62’), Albert Rusnák (Kelyn Rowe 87’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 87’); Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves, Will Bruin, Léo Chú

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 5

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 11

Saves: 2

Charlotte FC – Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Makoun, Jaylin Lindsey, Joseph Mora (Christian Fuchs 81’); Jordy Alcivar, Brandt Bronico, Ben Bender (Sergio Ruiz 81’); Danial Ríos (Cristian Órtiz 81’), Andre Shinyashiki (Kerwin Vargas 66’), McKinze Gaines (Kamil Jozwiak 66’)

Substitutes not used: George Marks, Anton Walkes, Harrison Afful, Derrick Jones

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the team’s performance against Charlotte FC:

“I was pleased with the way the team performed in the first-half. When we came out of half time, I didn’t think we played as well as we did on the first half, and we scored two goals. The common thread, the common denominator between the two halves was resilience. They never quit, they never stopped believing they can win games, and then it’s handy to have a player like Raúl Ruidíaz that can score goals like that. It’s just credit to having the resilience but also the quality.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER ALEX ROLDAN

On what he saw on the goal he scored:

“[The] ball came out to me from Fredy [Montero] and I was in a position to swing it from the right side. Usually I like to swing with my right foot but I just felt the angle just wasn’t going my way with my right foot. So sometimes when that’s happening I like to cut it back and bring in that left foot because it’s a lethal ball, a lethal place to put it in. If no one touches it, it can go into the net, give the goalie problems but Jordan [Morris] was in a great place and luckily was able to score that.”

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD JORDAN MORRIS

On the mentality of scoring goals:

“Goals give you confidence as a goal-scorer. The last couple games I’ve had some [shots] off the post and some cleared off the line and things. It goes like that where you have moments where it’s not going in and moments where they do start to go in so, you know, you really got to keep pushing and be mentally strong and try to keep coming back from those missed opportunities and just keep going.”