Major Link Soccer: Messi believes Benzema deserves Ballon d’Or

MLS / US men’s club soccer

With the league now up to 28 teams, there are plenty of games to choose from each week. The Guardian selects the teams they think are worth watching. MLS watchability rankings: who is the most entertaining team in the league? | The Guardian

Real Madrid, fresh off winning this year’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles, are preparing a bid for Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, per a report from Fabrizio Romano. Report: Real Madrid prepare bid for Chicago Fire, USMNT goalie Gaga Slonina | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Didier Ollé-Nicolle, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain Féminine, is accused of moral and sexual harassment of an underage player. Harassment and cover-up - Josimarfootball.com

Kim Björkegren said Racing wanted to train in KC yesterday, but the pitch given to Louisville wasn't good. There was a goal falling down on backup goalie Jordyn Bloomer. Hillary Beall flew out to replace her. "These kinds of things can't be a part of a professional league." pic.twitter.com/3u2LZcyxe9 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) May 30, 2022

International soccer

Amid an ongoing feud with the team’s coach, Amandine Henry has been left out of the France squad for the 2022 European Championship just a week after being crowned player of the match in the Champions League final. Amandine Henry left out of Euro 2022 France squad despite Champions League heroics | ESPN

Djordje Mihailovic has been forced to withdraw from the U.S. men’s national team roster for its upcoming matches due to an ankle injury. Mihailovic forced off USMNT roster with ankle injury | Pro Soccer Wire

“At this level, it’s about winning games. We know that Morocco is a good opponent. They have high-level players,” Gregg Berhalter told The Enquirer. USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter on FC Cincinnati, Vazquez, FIFA World Cup | Cincinnati.com

With 50 games of the Gregg Berhalter tenure in the books, we evaluate how he’s managed the USMNT and how it will perform at the World Cup. USMNT’s 50 games of Berhalter: How coach has made his mark on the national team | ESPN

Fifa and Qatar’s claims that the 2022 World Cup will be carbon neutral involve “creative accounting”, according to a new report. Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: New report discredits carbon neutrality claim - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Chaotic scenes outside Saturday’s Champions League final saw Liverpool fans pepper sprayed by police. Champions League final: France blames ‘massive’ ticket fraud as policing row rages - BBC News

Numerous Madrid fans report they suffered robberies at the entrance and exit of the Stade de France, where the police forces were unable to control groups of criminals (Spanish). Champions: Caos y pánico en la final de Saint-Denis: “Iban a saco, a robártelo todo” | Champions League 2021 - 2022

UEFA has commissioned an independent report into the scenes that delayed Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Champions League final: UEFA commissions independent report into scenes outside stadium - BBC Sport

The matchday experience for disabled football fans among the visiting support is “not fit for purpose”, according to a report by Level Playing Field. Matchday experience for disabled fans ‘unfit for purpose’ - BBC Sport

Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or this year, said seven-times winner of the award Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi - Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or | ESPN

Pachuca got a 2-1 win but it wasn’t enough as Atlas got a 3-2 aggregate win for their second consecutive Liga MX championship. Bicampeones! Atlas conquers Liga MX for second straight title, holding off a strong performance from Pachuca. - FMF State Of Mind

There won’t be any shortage of clubs after the Polish superstar. Robert Lewandowski transfer: Potential suitors for Bayern Munich star with Barcelona and Liverpool in need - CBSSports.com

Done and done. OFFICIAL: Chelsea sold to Boehly-Clearlake Consortium - We Ain’t Got No History

Marcelo will leave Real Madrid as the most decorated player in the club’s history, 15 years after arriving to succeed Roberto Carlos. Marcelo: Roberto Carlos’ successor to leave as Real Madrid’s most decorated player - BBC Sport

Chief executive on the vision that delivered this season’s Serie A title, fears over football’s future and his big regret at Arsenal. Ivan Gazidis: ‘We have brought Milan back. People said it was impossible’ | The Guardian

Trevor Birch, the chief executive of the English Football League, has told fans to ‘think before they act’ after an end of season marred by disorder. Pitch invasions ‘cannot continue’, warns EFL chief as talks on sanctions loom | The Guardian

Culture

The first day or two of international windows is always dire days for games to watch, but there are a couple of lower-division matches available to watch.

1:00 PM: UTC Cajamarca vs. Binacional (Peruvian Primera) — ViX

6:00 PM: FC Edmonton vs. Forge FC (CanPL) — FS2

7:00 PM: Tacoma Defiance vs. Portland Timbers II (MLS Next Pro) — MLSNextPro.com