Major Link Soccer: Carlo Ancelotti has one eye on Canada job

Concacaf Champions League

The Sounders are as well-positioned as any other team to win MLS’s first CCL. By winning the CONCACAF Champions League, Sounders can complete one MLS quest…and start a new one - The Athletic

The significance of Wednesday night’s winner-takes-all Concacaf Champions League Final second leg at Lumen Field especially resonates with Garth Lagerwey. Can Seattle Sounders reach “immortality”? Garth Lagerwey on historic CCL opportunity vs. Pumas | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle Sounders FC are on the doorstep of history, with 90 minutes Wednesday night separating the Rave Green from becoming the first MLS team to win a Concacaf Champions League title. What would a CCL title mean to Seattle Sounders FC? | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

There’s an out clause, but RSL just spent $450,000 in allocation money for the change to acquire Jefferson Savarino. RSL moves atop allocation ranking; Savarino move likely imminent - RSL Soapbox

Through nine weeks of the 2022 MLS season, which clubs are best at starting off games and which ones are most proficient at closing them out? Who are MLS’s best & worst teams in each half? | MLSSoccer.com

Sounders stay at 5. Power Rankings: NYCFC move into top three, LA Galaxy fall after Week 9 | MLSSoccer.com

Another not great week for MLS. SKEDBALL: Weekly Sports TV Ratings 4.25-5.1.2022 | Showbuzz Daily

Congratulations to Jason Anderson and his move to full time soccer writer at Pro Soccer Wire. A major change is coming to Black and Red United - Black And Red United

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Kicking off the regular season with a tiered approach to evaluating each club’s position. Angel City raises the bar, the end of Stoneywatch and the birth of Rose Ravelle: This week in NWSL chaos - The Athletic

Elyse Bennett, KC Current’s top draft pick this year, has been a revelation in filling in for an injured star offseason acquisition Lynn Williams. Top KC Current pick Elyse Bennett fills in for Lynn Williams | The Kansas City Star

The Spirit used a goal in each half to get their season started right, proceeded to party. Thoughts on the Washington Spirit’s opening day extravaganza and 2-1 win over OL Reign - Black And Red United

The brand challenges stereotypes after expanding its UEFA sponsorship to the women’s game. Heineken Corrects Soccer Statistics to Tackle Gender Bias | Adweek

International soccer

Fifa’s independent ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against Patrick Assoumou Eyi, Serge Mombo and two other coaches as part of its investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in Gabon. Fifa opens proceedings against four coaches in Gabon sexual abuse inquiry | The Guardian

World club soccer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not given up hope of hijacking the deal to buy Chelsea, despite Todd Boehly’s consortium being selected as the preferred bidder. Jim Ratcliffe holds talks with Chelsea fan groups as he refuses to give up hope | The Guardian

The big question surrounding Chelsea’s potential sale is what happens to the billions in debt. Concerns remain over how to handle Chelsea’s £1.5b ‘debt’ to Abramovich - We Ain’t Got No History

Defender Raphael Varane says Manchester United’s form will improve next season following a deflating 2021-22 campaign. Man Utd defender Raphael Varane says ‘next season will be better’ for club - BBC Sport

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says winning the Champions League would change how people view the club. Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City winning Champions League would change perspective of club - BBC Sport

Liverpool survived a scare against Villarreal to move into the Champions League final - and keep their hopes of winning the quadruple alive. Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5 on aggregate): Jurgen Klopp’s side advance to Champions League final - BBC Sport

Kieffer Moore sent Bournemouth back to the Premier League with a late winner against Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Cherries promoted to Premier League - BBC Sport

Atletico Madrid have said the idea of giving La Liga champions Real Madrid a guard of honour is “an attempt at ridicule.” Atletico Madrid will refuse to give Real Madrid guard of honour for La Liga title win | ESPN

Carlo Ancelotti has the chance to set another record with Real Madrid, but will he remain at the club beyond this season? What next for Real Madrid’s record-breaking boss? - BBC Sport

Ancelotti revealed he’s likely to retire when he leaves Real Madrid, though he could be tempted by a chance to coach Canada in the future. Carlo Ancelotti likely to retire after Real Madrid but could be tempted by Canada job | ESPN

Culture

The Puyallup Tribe will replace C.I. Shenanigans on Ruston Way waterfront with Native restaurant, partnering with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi. Chef Roy Yamaguchi opening Tacoma restaurant | Tacoma News Tribune

We already know what you should be watching from 5 PM straight through until at least 9 PM, but just in case that’s not enough soccer, there are a few other games happening today.

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (UEFA Champions League) — CBS / Paramount+ / TUDN / Univision

4:00 PM: Costa Rica vs. Canada (Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship) — FS2

4:30 PM: FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC (MLS) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Atlanta United II vs. Louisville City (USL Championship) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit (NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal) — CBSSN

5:00 PM: Birmingham Legion vs. Miami FC (USL Championship) — ESPN+

5:30 PM: Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage (NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal) — Paramount+

6:00 PM: El Paso Locomotive vs. FC Tulsa (USL Championship) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Sacramento Republic vs. New Mexico United (USL Championship) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM (Concacaf Champions League final) — FS1 / TUDN / UniMas