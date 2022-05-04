By now you’re well-versed in what’s at stake and all the storylines around tonight’s absolutely massive Concacaf Champions League final. But here are the basics, in case you’ve forgotten:

The aggregate score is tied 2-2 after the Sounders went to Mexico City last week and earned a tie on two second-half penalties.

There is no away-goals tiebreaker, so the winner of tonight’s game takes home the trophy. Simple as that.

Should the game be tied at the end of regulation, there will be extra time, followed by kicks from the spot if necessary.

The Sounders have basically a full-strength squad, while Pumas are likely missing starting right back Alan Mozo.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno has been a beast for Pumas, scoring nine goals in seven CCL games. Watch out for that guy.

There’s going to be a sellout crowd of 68,000-plus in attendance, setting a CCL record.

This is the eighth time the Sounders have hosted a literal cup final, the first four of which were during the A-League/USL-era. The Sounders are 6-0-1 (and they won the tie in a penalty shootout) in those games.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle:

QUESTIONABLE: Leo Chú

Pumas

QUESTIONABLE: Alan Mozo (knee sprain)

Officials

REF: Said Martinez (Honduras); AR1: Walter Lopez (Honduras); AR2: Raymundo Feliz (Dominican Republic); 4th: Jose Torres (Puerto Rico); VAR: Ricardo Montero (Costa Rica); AVAR: Selvin Brown (Honduras).

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 7:06 PM Pacific

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com, TUDN.com

National English TV: FS1 (Strong, Holden)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: UniMas, TUDN

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

