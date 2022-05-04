By now you’re well-versed in what’s at stake and all the storylines around tonight’s absolutely massive Concacaf Champions League final. But here are the basics, in case you’ve forgotten:
- The aggregate score is tied 2-2 after the Sounders went to Mexico City last week and earned a tie on two second-half penalties.
- There is no away-goals tiebreaker, so the winner of tonight’s game takes home the trophy. Simple as that.
- Should the game be tied at the end of regulation, there will be extra time, followed by kicks from the spot if necessary.
- The Sounders have basically a full-strength squad, while Pumas are likely missing starting right back Alan Mozo.
- Juan Ignacio Dinenno has been a beast for Pumas, scoring nine goals in seven CCL games. Watch out for that guy.
- There’s going to be a sellout crowd of 68,000-plus in attendance, setting a CCL record.
- This is the eighth time the Sounders have hosted a literal cup final, the first four of which were during the A-League/USL-era. The Sounders are 6-0-1 (and they won the tie in a penalty shootout) in those games.
Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension
Seattle:
QUESTIONABLE: Leo Chú
Pumas
QUESTIONABLE: Alan Mozo (knee sprain)
Officials
REF: Said Martinez (Honduras); AR1: Walter Lopez (Honduras); AR2: Raymundo Feliz (Dominican Republic); 4th: Jose Torres (Puerto Rico); VAR: Ricardo Montero (Costa Rica); AVAR: Selvin Brown (Honduras).
How to Watch
Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 7:06 PM Pacific
Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle
Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com, TUDN.com
National English TV: FS1 (Strong, Holden)
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)
Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)
National Spanish TV: UniMas, TUDN
Lineups
Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.
This is Seattle Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM for Concacaf Champions League glory; watch with us
Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Loading comments...