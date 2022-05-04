Sounders officially break CCL attendance record

As expected, the Seattle Sounders easily set a new Concacaf Champions League attendance record in Wednesday’s final against Pumas UNAM. The announced crowd of 68,741 was about 2,500 more than the previous record that was set in the 2014-15 semifinals when Club America hosted Herediano.

It was the second-largest crowd to ever attend a Sounders match at Lumen Field, bested only by the 2019 MLS Cup that drew 69,274. Unlike MLS Cup, the Sounders were unable to expand capacity with temporary stands and stand-room-only tickets.

This was the ninth time the Sounders have drawn more than 60,000 at Lumen Field. The Sounders improved to 8-0-1 in those matches after beating Pumas 3-0.