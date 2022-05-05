Major Link Soccer: Real Madrid advance to the UEFA Champions League Final

Seattle

Seattle Sounders FC are entering a place no Major League Soccer team has gone before: the FIFA Club World Cup, representing the region as 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners. Next stop, FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders achieve "immortality" after CCL title | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle Sounders FC have reached the continental mountaintop in historic fashion, beating Pumas UNAM 3-0 on Wednesday night at Lumen Field behind Raul Ruidiaz’s brace and Nicolas Lodeiro’s late tally to clinch the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title. Seattle Sounders beat Pumas UNAM for 2022 Concacaf Champions League title | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

Austin FC player Cecilio Dominguez has been reinstated by MLS following a suspension and investigation into possible off-field misconduct. Austin FC's Cecilio Dominguez reinstated following MLS investigation | ESPN

TFC have now lost three games in a row. Ten-man Toronto FC suffer defeat in Cincinnati - Waking The Red

With the MLS primary transfer window closing Wednesday, Minnesota United traded starting left back Chase Gasper to the Los Angeles Galaxy for $450k in 2023 general allocation money, plus potential add-ons. Loons trade starting left back Chase Gasper to LA Galaxy | Yahoo Sports

The 25-year-old arrives as a Designated Player through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026. He’s the first DP acquisition under RSL’s new ownership group. Official: Real Salt Lake sign Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro | MLSSoccer.com

A bit of fortune, a lot of determination, and a lot of Aubrey Kingsbury. Recap: Spirit tough out a penalty shootout win versus OL Reign, advance to NWSL Challenge Cup Final - Black And Red United

A 2-1 loss versus the North Carolina Courage ends Challenge Cup title hopes for the KC Current. KC Current lose Challenge Cup semifinal - The Blue Testament

Record-setting attendance for the start of the NWSL regular season shows a surge in interest in the women’s game, said new commissioner Jessica Berman. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman says 'time is now' for expansion in growing league | ESPN

The investment into Gotham FC by Durant and 35V includes additional partnership elements such as content creation, social media support, player relations, and community outreach. Kevin Durant and 35V Join Gotham FC Family as Minority Owners - Nets Republic

“I always said I didn’t want to coach, and then I always found myself coaching,” Angela Salem says. Angela Salem Went From Retired NWSL Star to Spirit Assistant Coach | Washington City Paper

“I felt that our voice needs to be heard when decisions are being made, and right now, that’s not necessarily happening enough,” Harvey told The Equalizer. “We get to hear about it when the decision-making process is already in place, and then we have a view on it. Rather than, we have a view on it prior to the decisions being made. We don’t all have to have the same view, but I think when we talk it out, there becomes alignment most of the time.” As NWSL grows, coaches hope their voices will be heard – Equalizer Soccer

World

The value of Sportemon Go tokens rose dramatically after the firm agreed deals with clubs and players but then flatlined in three months. Crypto firm endorsed by Rangers, Hibs and Premier League stars ceases trading - The Athletic

Manchester City suffered one of the most remarkable Champions League collapses as Real Madrid came back from the abyss to set up a final showdown with Liverpool. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (6-5 agg): Real come back to reach Champions League final - BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must “process” their remarkable Champions League semi-final loss and “come back” as they look to defend their Premier League title. Man City must 'process' semi-final defeat and 'come back' - Guardiola - BBC Sport

The Women’s Super League title will be decided on the final day of the season after Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham at the Emirates. Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham: Gunners' victory ensures WSL title will be decided on final day - BBC Sport

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told to ‘forget’ his £4.25bn bid for Chelsea by the US bank overseeing the sale, but he has not given up hope of buying the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe told to ‘forget’ Chelsea but refuses to give up on buying club | The Guardian

Jesse Lingard has resolved to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer even if Erik ten Hag tries to persuade him to stay. Jesse Lingard plans to leave Manchester United even if Erik ten Hag wants him | The Guardian

‘People forget what he did with much less resources than Liverpool has now,’ said the Roma manager before Leicester’s Europa Conference League semi-final second leg at the Stadio Olimpico. José Mourinho praises the ‘forgotten’ job Brendan Rodgers did at Liverpool | The Guardian

The League Two club suspended Yems two weeks ago following reports saying he presided over a culture of racist abuse. FA to investigate racism allegations against Crawley manager Yems | The Guardian

Roy Hodgson has said he will not stay with Watford after the end of the season or put himself forward for any more Premier League jobs. ‘I’ve earned the right to step back’: Roy Hodgson confirms Watford exit | The Guardian

The blue Argentina No 10 jersey kept by England player Steve Hodge has beaten the mark set by 1892 Olympic manifesto. Diego Maradona ‘hand of God’ shirt sold for record £7.1m at auction | The Guardian

This week The Guardian spoke to the activist Shireen Ahmed and the lawyer Marion Ogier about the fight to end the ban on the hijab. ‘It’s brutal’ – how French football’s hijab ban is affecting Muslim women | The Guardian

The interim manager believes Manchester United must sign two ‘modern’ strikers when Erik ten Hag begins his squad rebuild. Ralf Rangnick calls on Manchester United to sign two ‘modern strikers’ | The Guardian

Antoine Griezmann has told ESPN he is “pissed” by his lack of goals, with Atletico Madrid facing a battle to finish in the LaLiga top four. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann 'pissed' by goal drought

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Salernitana v. Venezia - Serie A - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Eintracht Frankfurt v. West Ham United - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Rangers v. RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Galavision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Roma v. Leicester City - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Olympique Marseille v. Feyenoord - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Colorado Springs Switchbacks v. RGV Toros - USL Championship - ESPN+