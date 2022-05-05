Sounders vs. Pumas: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders made history by becoming the first MLS team to win Concacaf Champions League, beating Pumas UNAM 3-0 (5-2 aggregate) on Wednesday in front of a sellout crowd of 68,741. The Sounders got a brace from Raúl Ruidíaz and another goal from Nicolas Lodeiro, who also had an assist.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 (5) – Pumas UNAM 0 (2)

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Said Martínez; Assistants: Walter López, Raymundo Feliz; Fourth Official: Jose Torres; VAR: Ricardo Montero

Attendance: 68,741

Weather: 62 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Xavier Arreaga) 45’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris) 80’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro 88’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PUM – Ricardo Galindo (caution) 6’

PUM – Leonel López (caution) 34’

SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 57’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 89’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Kelyn Rowe 11’); João Paulo (Obed Vargas 29’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Fredy Montero 90’+3’), Jordan Morris (Jackson Ragen 90’+3’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 90’+3’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Pumas UNAM – Alfredo Talavera; Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Ricardo Galindo; Higor Meritão, Favio Álvarez, Leonel López (Rogério de Oliveira 63’), Efraín Velarde; Juan Dinenno, Washington Corozo (Jorge Ruvalcaba 76’), Diogo de Oliveira

Substitutes not used: Julio González, Santiago Trigos, José Luis Caicedo, Omar Islas, Jesús Rivas

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 22

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 6