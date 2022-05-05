Sounders vs. Pumas: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders made history by becoming the first MLS team to win Concacaf Champions League, beating Pumas UNAM 3-0 (5-2 aggregate) on Wednesday in front of a sellout crowd of 68,741. The Sounders got a brace from Raúl Ruidíaz and another goal from Nicolas Lodeiro, who also had an assist.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 (5) – Pumas UNAM 0 (2)
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Said Martínez; Assistants: Walter López, Raymundo Feliz; Fourth Official: Jose Torres; VAR: Ricardo Montero
Attendance: 68,741
Weather: 62 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Xavier Arreaga) 45’
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris) 80’
SEA – Nico Lodeiro 88’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
PUM – Ricardo Galindo (caution) 6’
PUM – Leonel López (caution) 34’
SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 57’
SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 89’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Kelyn Rowe 11’); João Paulo (Obed Vargas 29’), Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro (Fredy Montero 90’+3’), Jordan Morris (Jackson Ragen 90’+3’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Will Bruin 90’+3’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 9
Fouls: 10
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 1
Pumas UNAM – Alfredo Talavera; Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Ricardo Galindo; Higor Meritão, Favio Álvarez, Leonel López (Rogério de Oliveira 63’), Efraín Velarde; Juan Dinenno, Washington Corozo (Jorge Ruvalcaba 76’), Diogo de Oliveira
Substitutes not used: Julio González, Santiago Trigos, José Luis Caicedo, Omar Islas, Jesús Rivas
Total shots: 7
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 22
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 6
