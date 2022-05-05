Sounders fans caused a few more quakes at the CCL Final

Lumen Field is no stranger to earth-rumbling events; it is home to the famous “Beast Quake” and Sounders fans have made their mark before. On Wednesday night the 68,741 fans in attendance made their presence felt on all three goals with reverberations that were clearly signaled at the nearby “Kingdome” (KDK) monitoring station, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network:

Congrats @MLS @SoundersFC on their @TheChampions win last night, and congrats to the fans for creating three #RaveQuakes! Recorded on nearby station KDK (named for the Kingdome), you can clearly see Sounders fans' earth-shaking excitement during each goal. pic.twitter.com/uUvCjJ5VDl — PNSN (@PNSN1) May 5, 2022

Calling these most recent reverberations “RaveQuakes,” each goal and celebration are striking on the seismometers. PNSN described the shaking as “5× the background level” of regular activity like cars driving around or machines working. PNSN also demurred when asked how these shakes registered on the Richter scale and how they compared with the Beast Quake:

Giving a magnitude for this shaking is a bit complicated, since it isn't a textbook "earthquake," so no simple or correct answer for that one. WRT Beastquake, they are similar. Both were created by the stadium full of fans and are incredible demonstrations of support and joy! — PNSN (@PNSN1) May 5, 2022

You can look at a detailed plot of the Beast Quake shaking from seismologist John Vidale’s look back a year later. One of the differences PNSN has noted in the past between football quakes like the Beast Quake and soccer quakes is that football quakes usually have a marked build-up as a touchdown play develops, while soccer quakes happen as suddenly as goals often happen. That was one of their observations when they installed monitoring equipment in Lumen for the 2019 MLS Cup Final, which also showed similar shaking around the Sounders’ three goals in that match.

All that goes to show just how incredible Seattle support can be —

it is literally earth-shaking.