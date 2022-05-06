Man, oh man! Are you still on the high from the Sounders winning the Concacaf Champions League? Because I sure am! But before we all get back to daily life and a regular MLS season, let’s keep this party going for a bit.

We’ll just go ahead and get the photo we’ve all seen plenty of times by now out of the way.

Ah... so lovely. Such celebration. Much wow.

As on-field celebration chaos reigned, AB Cissoko noticed the ECS doing a pogo and ran over to join in.

Not to be outdone, Nicolas Lodeiro hopped on the ECS capo stand and started waving the ECS pizza flag with his patented Super Adorable Kids™ in tow.

After Momma Roldan took her turn on the stand to sing and dance with the ECS, here comes Rui! A downpour of green confetti, which inexplicably had not yet been thrown yet, greeted our beloved tournament assassin.

Ever our humble steward, Coach Schmetzer had to be coaxed to come onto the stand for a few words. As always, he deflected credit to the players and the fans (while adding a few colorful words of his own).

The trophy then made its way toward the ECS, where players took turns hoisting it. We have “happy kid overload, level four” happening in this photo.

Eventually, the cup made its way to the Emerald City Supporters.

Finally, is there anything more fun than Cristian spraying the fans with (I’m sure completely non-alcoholic) champagne during the celebration? I sure don’t think so.

There’s plenty more to see in the gallery below. Take your time, we’re open all day!

One last thing, and I apologize if it brings down the mood. People constantly ask if they can use of my photos for their social media cover photos, etc. To that I say, “Sure, of course - but please don’t cut out the watermarks on my photos.” There are exceptions, of course (like if it’s a photo of you and you need to crop to meet profile picture dimension requirements).

I get it, they aren’t the prettiest thing in the world, but it’s how I actually get exposure and a foothold in a hyper competitive market, especially when I try to branch out from our little soccer bubble. There have now been several times where someone cut the watermark out, posted it (even crediting me in the description), then one of those online photo “agencies” downloaded it and then claimed it as part of their database and “licensed” it to foreign newspapers (where, by the way, I neither got paid NOR credited). I intentionally leave it small and in the lower corner to NOT detract - basically keeping it like an artist’s signature.

Thanks for your continued support and including me as part of the community!