As you probably know, the Seattle Sounders are coming off a rather important midweek match. Even if they hadn’t spent the night celebrating their Concacaf Champions League title, some heavy rotation would likely have been in order. It’s hard to imagine more than one or two starters from Wednesday reprising their roles today.

At the same time, the Sounders are very aware of their need to start picking up points in league play and have five points to pick up on the field just to get into playoff position. That starts tonight in Dallas.

Dallas are off to a strong start, sitting fourth in the West and riding a seven-game unbeaten streak. They’re led by Jesus Ferreira, who has six goals and an assist in nine appearances. Dallas have also allowed just seven goals, tied for second fewest in the league.

Notes

The Sounders won their last trip to Dallas, a 1-0 result that also ended a 10-game winless run there. The Sounders are currently riding a five-match unbeaten streak against Dallas that includes two playoff wins.

Ethan Dobbelaere has been officially recalled from his loan to MFK Vyškov and will be eligible for selection immediately. The 19-year-old injured his hand before making an official appearance and has been back in Seattle training with the Sounders for a couple of months.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (Concussion protocol); João Paulo (R ACL tear); Dylan Teves (health and safety protocols)

Dallas

OUT: Brandon Servania (red card)

Officials

REFEREE: Allen Chapman; AST. REFS: Corey Rockwell, Ian McKay; 4TH OFF.: Eric Tattersall; VAR: Sorin Stoica; AVAR: Joshua Patlak

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 5:38 PM PT

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN SPORTS

Brazil: DAZN

China: CSM

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN

India: Eurosport

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Southeast Asia: beIN SPORTS

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

