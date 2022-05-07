FC Dallas vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders returned to MLS play on Saturday, rotating the lineup heavily as expected and falling to FC Dallas 2-0. It was the Sounders’ third-straight league loss and they remained 12th in the West, albeit with 26 matches left to play.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – FC Dallas 2
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Ian McKay
Fourth Official: Eric Tattersall
VAR: Sorin Stoica
Attendance: 19,096
Weather: 86 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
DAL – Jesús Ferreira (Ema Twumasi, Alan Velasco) 65’
DAL – Paul Arriola (Nanú, Jáder Obrian) 88’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 45’+1’
DAL – Paul Arriola (caution) 86’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Ethan Dobbelaere (Danny Leyva 80’), Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Jimmy Medranda (Alex Roldan 58’); Josh Atencio (Albert Rusnák 63’), Obed Vargas, Léo Chú (Cristian Roldan 63’), Fredy Montero; Will Bruin (Sam Adeniran 63’)
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Reed Baker-Whiting
Total shots: 4
Shots on goal: 0
Fouls: 12
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 4
FC Dallas – Maarten Paes; José Martínez, Marco Farfan, Ema Twumasi (Nanú 78’), Matt Hedges; Facundo Quignón (Edwin Cerrillo 78’), Paul Arriola, Katlego Ntsabeleng (Franco Jara 62’), Paxton Pomykal; Jesús Ferreira (Jader Obrian 84’), Alan Velasco (Nkosi Tafari 84’)
Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Szabolcs Schon, Kalil Elmedkhar, Joshue Quiñonez
Total shots: 22
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 8
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 9
Saves: 0
