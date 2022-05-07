 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FC Dallas vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Sounders drop third-straight league game.

By Sounder at Heart staff
The Seattle Sounders returned to MLS play on Saturday, rotating the lineup heavily as expected and falling to FC Dallas 2-0. It was the Sounders’ third-straight league loss and they remained 12th in the West, albeit with 26 matches left to play.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – FC Dallas 2

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Eric Tattersall

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Attendance: 19,096

Weather: 86 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

DAL – Jesús Ferreira (Ema Twumasi, Alan Velasco) 65’

DAL – Paul Arriola (Nanú, Jáder Obrian) 88’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Obed Vargas (caution) 45’+1’

DAL – Paul Arriola (caution) 86’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Ethan Dobbelaere (Danny Leyva 80’), Abdoulaye Cissoko, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Jimmy Medranda (Alex Roldan 58’); Josh Atencio (Albert Rusnák 63’), Obed Vargas, Léo Chú (Cristian Roldan 63’), Fredy Montero; Will Bruin (Sam Adeniran 63’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Reed Baker-Whiting

Total shots: 4

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 4

FC Dallas – Maarten Paes; José Martínez, Marco Farfan, Ema Twumasi (Nanú 78’), Matt Hedges; Facundo Quignón (Edwin Cerrillo 78’), Paul Arriola, Katlego Ntsabeleng (Franco Jara 62’), Paxton Pomykal; Jesús Ferreira (Jader Obrian 84’), Alan Velasco (Nkosi Tafari 84’)

Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Szabolcs Schon, Kalil Elmedkhar, Joshue Quiñonez

Total shots: 22

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 0

