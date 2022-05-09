Major Link Soccer: Champions, Chelsea

Chelsea Women are in an era of dominance, having now won three consecutive WSL championships. They’ve been pushed by other clubs, but have still come out on top. NWSL wrapped up the Challenge Cup with something of a mess, while the regular season rolled on with more than a little bit of chaos. The Seattle Sounders, and much of the city, continue to bask in the glory of making history, but what their CONCACAF Champions League victory truly means remains to be seen.

Seattle

After a tumultuous first decade, our women’s pro soccer squad finally has worthy digs at Lumen Field for its lofty athletic and social justice goals. Let Megan Rapinoe and Company's Reign in Seattle Really Begin | Seattle Met

Winning the Concacaf Champions League is a landmark moment for the club, the league, and for soccer in our city. Sounders’ Concacaf Champions League Title Boosts Seattle’s Soccer Stature - The New York Times

Tziarra King’s brace stands out as the biggest highlighlight in the team’s regular season home opener. Match Recap: OL Reign Splits Points with Racing Louisville — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Jesus Ferreira’s star is very much still rising, but he’s already passed his dad in one milestone with FC Dallas. FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira passes father in MLS goals scored | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta and the USMNT will be without a star CB for a while. Atlanta United, USMNT center back Miles Robinson suffers Achilles tendon injury | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

The deal is also aimed at closing the gender pay gap. The NWSL and UKG sign a multi-year deal sponsorship deal for the NWSL Challenge Cup - All For XI

Women’s football is at something of an inflection point, and the decisions made by leagues and clubs in the coming years will decide who and what it’s for going forward. A treatise on fandom in women’s football - All For XI

DAZN’s bet on the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) is paying off. Six million (!!!) tuned in to last month’s semifinals on the streamer’s YouTube channel, proving the global appeal of women’s soccer. UWCL: Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg discusses rise of women's soccer | The GIST

A look at the big storylines — including celebrity owners, future USWNT stars, abuse investigations and more — as the NWSL’s 10th season begins. Still emerging from abuse claims, NWSL embarks on star-studded 10th season with reasons for optimism

The NWSL is positively swimming in reasons to catch every game. 5 under-the-radar NWSL players you HAVE to watch - The Gaming Society

The Challenge Cup final could have been great, and parts of it were, but the game was overshadowed by refereeing and injuries. Takeaways from the NWSL Challenge Cup final - All For XI

Saturday’s final included various moments in which a player’s safety appeared sidelined, in many fans’ opinions. NWSL Catching Heat Over Safety Concerns During Challenge Cup Final - Sports Illustrated

Emma Hayes has Chelsea as only barely contested queens of the FA WSL. THREE IN A ROW! - We Ain't Got No History

USA

The USSF is a habitual disappointment, and seldom more so than when it’s time for a new kit release. The new rumored U.S. jerseys have fans wanting more - Stars and Stripes FC

The U17 Women’s National Team are going to the 2022 World Cup in India. USA U17 qualifies for the Youth World Cup - Prep Soccer

A strong domestic league is necessary for the success of a national team, and the US and MLS are no exception. Gregg Berhalter talks player development: “MLS is essential to the national team” | MLSSoccer.com

Global men’s soccer

The Abramovich Era at Chelsea seems to truly and finally be nearing it’s end. Blues fans can all breath a sigh of relief. Todd Boehly signs purchase agreement in ‘most significant step’ to buy Chelsea - We Ain't Got No History

The Asian Games became the latest casualty of China’s hardline COVID-19 policies when officials decided to postpone the event on Friday. COVID-19 curbs push China off global sporting map | The Japan Times

If Liverpool want him, then he’s probably good. Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race to Sign Aurélien Tchouameni - The Liverpool Offside

Jesse Marsch’s side made a real go of it, even after the red card, but Arsenal held them off to take home three points. Arsenal 2 - Leeds United 1 match report: Nketiah double sees off 10-man Leeds - The Short Fuse

Liverpool may have dropped a little bit behind Manchester City in the title race this weekend, but that doesn’t diminish the club’s potential going forward. Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp Era Is Ascending and Shows No Signs of Slowing Down - The Ringer

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Fiorentina vs. Roma (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Girona vs. Tenerife (Segunda Division) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Colón vs. Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División) - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Liga MX Femenil) - Telemundo Deportes