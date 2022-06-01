Major Link Soccer: LAFC finalizing a deal for Giorgio Chiellini

MLS

“The easiest way to put it is some things are bigger than sports.” -Alejandro Bedoya Alejandro Bedoya pleas for gun safety action in emotional post-game statement - Brotherly Game

Charlotte FC shocked the MLS world on Tuesday morning by announcing their decision to part ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez, effective immediately. Charlotte FC tight-lipped about reasons behind Miguel Angel Ramirez's departure | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte FC have parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez, the 2022 MLS expansion club announced Tuesday morning. Charlotte FC part ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez | MLSSoccer.com

Los Angeles FC is finalizing a deal to bring veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini to Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. AP source: Italy's Giorgio Chiellini making MLS move to LAFC - CBS Los Angeles

What a week in MLS. Jeremy Ebobisse scored a brace, FC Cincinnati and CF Montréal played a wild 4-3 game, and Austin FC lost to the LA Galaxy on national TV. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14 | MLSSoccer.com

This is a problem that just gets worse. I am begging American soccer leagues to ban illegible jersey numbers - Angels on Parade

Kim Little excitement, Trinity Rodman bangers and maximum NWSL unpredictability - The Athletic

Kim Little returns to NWSL to let the kids know what they missed

Takeaways from the latest round of NWSL matches - All For XI

Another week/weekend in the NWSL is in the books

USA

Bad news for a player on the rise. Djordje Mihailovic injured and out for USA June matches - Stars and Stripes FC

New homes could be on the horizon for big USMNT names. Transfer rumors flying about Weston McKennie, Gabriel Slonina, and Chris Richards - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States national team’s Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie said they’re excited to be reunited with former teammate Haji Wright. USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie rave about resurgent Haji Wright

Arlo White will not return to NBC’s coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. AP source: Drury replacing White as NBC Premier League voice

The first prep for Nations League with an eye on the World Cup. USA vs. Morocco, 2022 Friendly: Predictions, starting lineup, what to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

Just before his first World Cup qualifying appearance, Turner and his wife were dealt devastating news. As the USMNT called and Arsenal awaited, Matt Turner met profound heartbreak - The Athletic

With Miles Robinson lost to an Achilles injury, the U.S. will have to count on its center-back depth this month — and likely at the World Cup, too. Miles Robinson's injury testing USMNT depth in year that's challenged resolve of Gregg Berhalter's team

Maybe it was a calculated declaration of intent. Maybe he really is fearless, or reckless, or some combination thereof. Or maybe, at age 21, he’s just too young to think too much about it or know any better. Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson on USMNT-England: “They should fear us” | MLSSoccer.com

World

Thibaut Courtois’ plaque outside Atletico Madrid’s stadium was removed after fans reacted to his comments before the Champions League final. Thibaut Courtois plaque at Atletico removed after Real Madrid's Champions League win

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko broke into tears on the eve of his team’s World Cup qualifier with Scotland, saying he wanted peace in his country. Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko: Ukrainians dream 'to stop this war'

Barcelona will seek approval for a cash injection of up to $750 million to help overhaul the squad this summer, sources confirmed to ESPN. Barcelona to seek approval for $750m cash injection to help summer squad overhaul - sources

England will face Hungary in Budapest on Saturday with at least 30,000 fans in attendance - even though the fixture is being played behind closed doors. Hungary v England: Nations League match to have 30,000 fans despite supporters ban - BBC Sport

Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday’s World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park. World Cup play-off semi-final: Scotland v Ukraine - preview, team news & stats - BBC Sport

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle’s sporting director after the club finally got their man. Newcastle finally strike deal with Brighton for Dan Ashworth to join club | Newcastle United | The Guardian

Queens Park Rangers are poised to appoint Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, Michael Beale, as their head coach in the next 48 hours. QPR to make Steven Gerrard’s assistant Michael Beale their new manager | QPR | The Guardian

Carbon Market Watch, a not-for-profit organisation, said emissions have likely been underreported while Fifa said: ‘The organisers are advancing low-carbon solutions’. Qatar World Cup criticised for ‘problematic’ carbon footprint promises | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

We don’t know how to ensure that the ugliness outside the Champions League final will never happen again, but plenty can be done to get there. Champions League final chaos must not happen again because football, fans deserve better | ESPN

What’s on TV?

11:00 AM - France v. Netherlands - UEFA U17 Euro Championship - TUDN, ESPN+

11:45 AM - Italy v. Argentina - CONEMBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions - FS1

11:45 AM - Scotland v. Ukraine - World Cup Qualifying - ESPN2, TUDN, ESPN+

12:00 PM - Tenerife v. Las Palmas - Segunda Division - ESPN+

3:30 PM - Richmond Kickers v. Chattanooga Red Wolves - USL League One - ESPN+

4:30 PM - Washington Spirit v. Chicago Red Stars - NWSL - Paramount+

4:30 PM - USMNT v. Morocco - International Friendly - ESPN2, TUDN, UniMas

4:30 PM - Fortaleza v. Ceará - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Atlanta United II v. Rio Grande Valley - USL Championship - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Valour v. Atlético Ottawa - Canadian Premier League - FS2

5:30 PM - FC Tulsa v. Tampa Bay Rowdies - USL Championship - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Oakland Roots v. Orange County SC - USL Championship - ESPN+