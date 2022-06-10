Major Link Soccer: NWSL Pride nights show importance of visibility

On the importance of Pride in the NWSL - All For XI

During Pride Month, NWSL clubs host Pride Nights to showcase the importance of visibility.

MLS

Can LigaMX fans become MLS fans? I say, why not? - Dynamo Theory

The Dynamo take on Mexican club Atletico San Luis this weekend which leads us to an interesting question. Can LigaMX fans become MLS fans?

The rise of RSL’s best midfield pairing, Pablo Ruiz and Jasper Löffelsend - RSL Soapbox

It’s not what anyone expected in 2022, but here we are.

Chicago Promised This Land for Housing. It’s Going to Be a Chicago Fire Practice Facility Instead. — ProPublica

More than 30,000 people wait for homes from the Chicago Housing Authority. Meanwhile, a site that’s gone undeveloped for two decades is set to become a Chicago Fire practice facility.

Broncos sale: Walmart heirs will soon own almost every Colorado pro sports team - SBNation.com

Denver is Walmart country.

Other men’s club soccer

Adeniran is an adept and active mover that's active in the channels in a very similar manner to someone like Justin Dhillon. In other words, he's a lovely fit. https://t.co/JEd1YJ7d8g — john morrissey (@USLTactics) June 9, 2022

United States national teams

USWNT coach Andonovski excited to face Mexico on Mexican soil | Pro Soccer Wire

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski is relishing the chance to face Mexico next month in the CONCACAF W Championship.

Other national teams

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ to Present All 31 UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Matches, July 6 – July 31 - ESPN Press Room U.S.

ESPN will televise two UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches including the final, ESPN2 will air 21 matches, ESPN+ will live-stream eight games exclusively, and ESPNU will telecast the England-Austria opening match – also on ESPN2 starting at 3 p.m.

Puget Sound soccer

Olympic champion Quinn is ushering in a new era of visibility for trans athletes | NBC

The Canadian soccer star made history at the Tokyo Summer Games by becoming the first transgender athlete to medal in any Olympics.

Cristian Roldan of Seattle Sounders could make USMNT World Cup 2022 roster ($)

The 27-year-old can pass, can shoot a bit, and can play plenty of defense. He can also play two positions, central midfield and right wing. Versatility counts a lot when fighting to make a World Cup.

Welcome back to Episode 2 of The Puget Zone: Zombie Apoctopus pic.twitter.com/k1zynhRYPf — Phallon (@phallon91) June 9, 2022

Puget Sound culture

What to Watch

Quick guide: UEFA NL is mostly on FuboTV and FS1/FS2. Concacaf Nations League is mostly on Paramount+. NWSL is on Paramount+. USL Championship is mostly on ESPN+.

Friday

9:00 AM PT — Azerbaijan versus Slovakia in UEFA Nations League play on FOX Soccer Plus and FuboTV. Go fighting Albert Rusnaks.

7:00 PM PT USMNT versus Grenada in Concacaf Nations League play on UniMás/TUDN/ESPN+. Go fighting Jorstian Mordans.

Saturday

Noon PT — Charlotte FC versus New York Red Bulls are playing an MLS game on ABC/ESPNDeportes. Charlotte doesn’t know what international breaks are.

3:00 PM PT — Monterey Bay Union versus San Antonio FC are in USL Championship action on ESPNDeportes/ESPN+. Watch Sounders south in the revamped Fort Ord stadium.

4:00 PM PT — Washington Spirt versus North Carolina Courage on Paramount+ in a Challenge Cup rematch.

5:00 PM PT — Nashville SC versus San Jose Earthquakes are playing an MLS game on UniMás/TUDN/Twitter. Nashville doesn’t know what international breaks are.

Sunday

Noon PT — Sporting KC versus New England Revolution are playing on ABC. That’s a lot of broadcast MLS action with reduced rosters this weekend.

2:00 PM PT — San Diego Wave versus US on Paramount+. RDODH.

2:00 PM PT — Whitecaps2 versus US on MLSNextPro.com. Maybe you can second screen?

3:00 PM PT — Puerto Rico versus British Virgin Islands on Paramount+. This Concacaf Nations League match features former Sounders Alec Diaz.